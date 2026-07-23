Bobby Deol opens up on working with Vijay in Jana Nayagan; says, “He’s a very simple man”

Ahead of the release of Jana Nayagan, Bobby Deol had opened up about sharing screen space with Tamil superstar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, describing him as remarkably grounded despite the scale of his fame. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Deol also reflected on the nature of stardom in the South and how it differs from Bollywood.

Bobby Deol opens up on working with Vijay in Jana Nayagan; says, “He’s a very simple man”

Shot mostly indoors due to Vijay’s stardom

Deol revealed that much of Jana Nayagan was filmed on studio lots rather than public locations, owing to the frenzy that surrounds Vijay. “It’s a fact. No work will happen if you take him on the street. He’s that big,” he said.

Despite limited interaction with his co-star, Deol found him strikingly unassuming. He called Vijay “a very simple man. Very quiet, very much to himself,” adding that language barriers on set were smoothed over with the director’s help.

On stardom in the South versus Bollywood

Having previously headlined the Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj, Deol is familiar with Southern fandom. Asked whether stardom there felt larger than life, he said, “There they worship the actors. It’s amazing how united they stand for the film industry.”

He recalled his days playing in the Celebrity Cricket League alongside Mohanlal, when stadiums would fill up as fans arrived in buses to support their stars. “That’s the difference regionally, and how united they stand for their actors and the film industry,” he said.

Bobby Deol recalls Soldier remake

Deol also noted that Vijay largely stays away from promotions and interviews. “He doesn’t do too many promotions or interviews, but that’s how he likes it,” he said, recalling a conversation in which Vijay mentioned having remade one of Deol’s films. “One day he told me he has done a remake of one of my films. I think it was Soldier.” Vijay’s 2008 film Villu, co-starring Nayanthara, was indeed a remake of Deol’s 1998 film Soldier.

With Jana Nayagan now in theatres, Deol’s comments offer a glimpse into his experience of working alongside Vijay, whom he described as a quiet and grounded presence despite his immense popularity.

Also Read: From 5:30 am celebrations to an emotional FAREWELL: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan creates HISTORIC craze in Mumbai; ‘Honourable Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’ title card, ‘man of the masses’ dialogues, end-credits glimpses add to the MADNESS

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