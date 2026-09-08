The actor credited Ali Fazal’s determination and hard work while also acknowledging the women who have supported his journey.

Pulkit Samrat recently took to social media to celebrate the success of his Fukrey co-star and close friend Ali Fazal, following the theatrical release of Mirzapur: The Movie. The two actors, who have shared screen space in the Fukrey franchise, have maintained a close bond over the years, and Pulkit’s latest post reflected on Fazal’s journey and the effort behind his recent milestone.

Pulkit Samrat celebrates Fukrey co-star Ali Fazal after Mirzapur The Movie success: “So Freakin’ Proud of You Brother!”

Sharing a congratulatory note, Pulkit wrote, “So freakin' proud of you brother!! I've witnessed your silences and your screams... I've witnessed your hard work and pains... and I've witnessed your zidd!! Congratulations, tumhari zidd ne tumhare hardwork se milkar Bhaukaal macha diya hai!! Love and only love brother!!”

Through the post, Pulkit referred to the years of hard work and determination he had witnessed in Fazal’s journey. His message also brought attention to the friendship between the two actors, which developed alongside their professional association in the Fukrey franchise.

Pulkit went on to acknowledge the role played by the women close to Fazal, including his mother, wife Richa Chadha and daughter Zuni. He added, “And obviously this all isn't possible without all the special women in your life.. Ma, Richa and Zuni!”

The social media post came after Mirzapur: The Movie arrived in theatres on September 4, 2026. Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the Hindi-language action crime thriller is based on the popular Mirzapur franchise. The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie marks the continuation of the franchise in a theatrical format after its run as a streaming series. Fazal reprises his role as Guddu Pandit, a character he has played across the series and the film.

Pulkit’s post thus became a personal note of appreciation from one Fukrey co-star to another, highlighting the friendship between the actors while celebrating Fazal’s latest chapter with Mirzapur: The Movie.

Also Read: Ali Fazal gets emotional at packed Gaiety Cinema as fans cheer for Guddu Bhaiya; Richa Chadha calls him ‘sexy’

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