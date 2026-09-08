AR Rahman is set to honour legendary singer Asha Bhosle with a special tribute song titled ‘Asha Forever’. The song, which Rahman recorded with the veteran singer before her passing, is scheduled to be unveiled on September 8, marking Asha Bhosle’s birth anniversary. The project is also expected to feature several prominent personalities from the entertainment industry who shared a close and special relationship with the celebrated singer.

AR Rahman’s ‘Asha Forever’ song to use AI to recreate his original vision for Asha Bhosle

Sources close to the project have revealed that Asha Forever was initially planned as part of a much larger celebration for Asha Bhosle during her lifetime. Rahman had envisioned bringing together some of the biggest names from the entertainment fraternity in Asha Bhosle’s presence. The idea was to create a special gathering that would celebrate not only her extraordinary musical journey but also the relationships and memories she had built with artists and personalities over several decades.

However, following Asha Bhosle’s passing, the planned celebration could not take place in the manner originally envisioned. Despite the circumstances, Rahman remained determined to keep the idea alive. He reportedly felt that the concept of bringing people together to celebrate Asha Bhosle and her legacy should not be abandoned simply because the original plan could no longer be executed.

As per a report in Filmfare, the team explored the use of artificial intelligence to recreate certain elements of the celebration. According to the information available, the technology has been used with consent and specifically to recreate a vision that had already been conceived while Asha Bhosle was alive.

A source close to the project told the publication, “This was originally planned as a celebration for Asha Ji, with Rahman Saab wanting to bring the whole industry together in her presence. It was meant to be a very special celebration of her life, her music and the relationships she shared with so many people. After her passing, he was very keen that the idea should still live on. That is when the possibility of using AI came into the picture. The technology has been used with consent and purely because what was originally planned can no longer happen in reality.”

With its release on Asha Bhosle’s birthday, Asha Forever is expected to serve as a tribute to her enduring contribution to Indian music and the strong connections she shared with generations of artists and entertainment personalities.

Also Read : A.R. Rahman to co-author new memoir Rahman: A Renaissance with writer Rupa Chakravarty

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