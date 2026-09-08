Vijay Varma is set to explore another side of his performance skills with his upcoming action thriller Antony. According to reports, the actor will be seen performing a dance track in the film, adding another dimension to his antagonist.

Vijay Varma set to explore his dancing side in Antony: Report

Known for taking on varied roles across films and streaming projects, Vijay has often experimented with different characters. In Antony, he will share the screen with veteran action star Sunny Deol, with the film expected to feature a faceoff between the two actors.

The reported dance sequence is said to play an important role in Vijay’s character arc. Rather than being included only as a standalone performance, the sequence is reportedly designed to reveal more about his character and his background as the story progresses.

"The dance track is part of Vijay's act as a circus artiste. Composed by Salim-Sulaiman, it has been designed by National Award-winning choreographer Vijay Ganguly. The track is a slow reveal; by the end of it, the audience will be shown more about Vijay's character, where he is from, and his ill-intentions."

The sequence could offer audiences an opportunity to see Vijay in a different performance space. While the actor has previously been seen showcasing his dancing skills, including a moment with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Jaane Jaan, Antony is expected to give him a more prominent dance sequence that is closely connected to his character.

The actor is currently associated with several projects across films and streaming platforms. Besides Antony, his upcoming slate includes Family Business with Anil Kapoor, Lust Stories 3, Matka King 2 and a few projects that are yet to be announced.

With a mix of different genres and formats in his upcoming lineup, Vijay continues to take on varied roles. His reported dance sequence in Antony could add another element to his performance in the action thriller, which brings him together with Sunny Deol.

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