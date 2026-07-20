The global couple gave fans a glimpse into their special weekend as they celebrated Priyanka’s birthday and revisited the memorable moment that changed their lives forever.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her birthday on July 18 with what appeared to be an intimate and romantic getaway in Spain alongside husband Nick Jonas. While birthday wishes poured in from fans and celebrities across the globe, many eagerly waited for Nick's special tribute to the actress. The singer-actor did not disappoint, sharing not one but two heartfelt moments that left fans swooning.

Nick Jonas celebrates Priyanka Chopra’s birthday with romantic Spain video; marks 8 years since proposal with heartfelt post

Taking to Instagram, Nick Jonas offered a glimpse into Priyanka's birthday celebrations by posting a candid video of the actress enjoying the sunshine. In the clip, Priyanka looked effortlessly stylish in a peach polka-dot cover-up layered over a white bikini featuring blue prints. She completed the vacation look with a Dior bandanna, black sunglasses, diamond stud earrings, a delicate choker, bracelet, and matching ring while flashing a radiant smile at the camera. Fans were quick to believe that Nick himself was behind the camera capturing the candid moment.

Accompanying the post was a sweet Spanish birthday wish that read, "¡Feliz cumpleaños! Mi amor," which translates to "Happy Birthday, my love." The affectionate caption instantly won hearts online, with fans flooding the comments section with birthday wishes for Priyanka while several users also welcomed the actress to Spain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)



The celebrations did not end there. Later the same day, Nick took to Instagram Stories to commemorate another milestone in their relationship. Sharing a cherished photograph from his proposal to Priyanka on July 19, 2018, the singer wrote, "8 years ago she said yes." The image featured Priyanka proudly showing off her engagement ring shortly after the proposal.

Priyanka reshared the Story on her own Instagram account and responded with a heartfelt note that read, "So grateful you asked…" The exchange delighted fans, who celebrated the couple's enduring love story and showered them with congratulatory messages.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra also received a memorable birthday surprise from the makers of her upcoming film Varanasi. The team unveiled exclusive behind-the-scenes photographs of the actress from the sets of the much-awaited globetrotting adventure drama, giving fans a fresh glimpse of her look from the project.

Directed by SS Rajamouli and headlined by Mahesh Babu, Varanasi marks Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after a gap of seven years. The ambitious film has already generated significant buzz, with audiences eagerly looking forward to seeing the global star back on the big screen in India.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes Priyanka Chopra on birthday with nostalgic Koffee With Karan throwback: “Sky will always be the limit for you”

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