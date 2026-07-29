Pritam and Pedro, the JioHotstar series created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani and directed by Avinash Arun, is reportedly in early discussions for a Korean remake.

Pritam and Pedro in talks for Korean remake following strong response

An industry source claimed that a Korean production house had approached the makers to acquire the remake rights for the series. “Following the overwhelming response to Rajkumar Hirani’s Pritam and Pedro, a Korean production house has reached out to the makers to acquire the remake rights. The project is currently in the discussion stage, with both sides exploring the possibility of adapting the story for Korean audiences,” the source said.

The source added that conversations were still at a preliminary stage and that nothing had been officially finalised.

The development is being seen as reflective of the growing interest in Indian stories with universal themes among international markets. Industry insiders believe the show’s combination of emotion, humour and its cybercrime backdrop makes it suited for adaptation across other markets, though no formal deal has been confirmed.

Pritam and Pedro is headlined by Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey and debutant Vir Hirani, and follows the partnership between an old school cop and a young hacker as they navigate the world of cybercrime.

The series marked Rajkumar Hirani’s first long format streaming project as creator and producer, with Avinash Arun directing. Since its release, Pritam and Pedro has drawn attention for its writing and performances, with the pairing of Warsi and Massey singled out as a key strength of the show.

An official confirmation on the Korean remake is still awaited, and it remains to be seen whether the discussions will progress into a formal agreement between the two sides. If the talks do move forward, Pritam and Pedro would become the latest in a growing list of Indian titles being adapted for international audiences.

Also Read: Shruti Marathe ECSTATIC with response to Pritam And Pedro: “My follower count climbed DRAMATICALLY, which pleasantly surprised me”

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