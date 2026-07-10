Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Melbourne's renowned Marvel Stadium in Australia has grabbed the attention of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans across social media. After the Prime Minister shared photographs from the iconic venue on his social media handles, the post quickly gained traction, with fans flooding the comments section with humorous Marvel-themed references.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium sparks MCU-Inspired reactions online

The visit soon turned into an unexpected pop culture moment, as users imagined a crossover between PM Modi and the Marvel universe. Several comments joked, "We got Modi and Marvel collab before GTA 6," while others wrote, "PM Modi will return in Avengers: Doomsday," "The next Marvel hero is PM Modi," "Now he is my favourite Avenger," and "Marvel launching new superhero 'MODI MAN'."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

The playful reactions transformed an official visit into a light-hearted online conversation, with Marvel fans enthusiastically imagining the Prime Minister as part of the MCU. What began as a diplomatic visit to one of Australia's most famous sporting venues soon became an unexpected blend of politics and pop culture, drawing attention from Marvel enthusiasts across social media.

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