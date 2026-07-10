Inside the Alliance headquarters, every passing day is rewriting equations faster than the allies can keep up. Just when it seemed everyone had settled into the game, a new question quietly began taking over every conversation. One ally. One opinion. And suddenly, a growing sense of doubt began creeping through the headquarters. Were allies truly playing their own game... or had they started following someone else's?

Mini Mathur leaves Kushal Tandon with a blunt reminder in Alliance: “Don’t expect ke 8 log woh follow karenge aur uss pange mein padenge”

The questions began with Zaid Darbar, who admitted that he had been following someone else's lead for far too long. “Mujhe bahot dino se ghutan ho rahi hai andar se ki main kisi ko follow kar raha hoon, aur meri ally jo bahar se aayi hai, Daisy, usse bhi wahi karne de raha hoon,” he confessed, admitting that he had begun questioning not just his own game, but the choices being made around him. Elsewhere, Niti Taylor quietly explored the possibility of changing alliances, approaching Mini Mathur to ask if she could join them. Were the headquarters' equations already beginning to shift once again?

But before anyone could arrive at an answer, the arena demanded everyone's attention. The latest challenge saw the Legends take on the Kings, with the Legends once again reclaiming the top spot while strengthening their position in the race for the ACE title. The Kings, meanwhile, were left waiting for the System's next update. For the Warriors, however, the loss came with a difficult responsibility as they were forced to nominate one of their own, eventually putting Delbar Arya's name on the To Be Deleted list. Overcome by the moment, Delbar broke down, while Zaid wasted no time setting his sights on the next battle, telling Agu Stanley Chiedozie that the two of them would now fight for the ACE.

Yet, even after the challenge ended, one conversation refused to die down. Allies across the headquarters found themselves questioning the growing influence one player seemed to have over everyone's decisions, with whispers only getting louder as the day progressed. The biggest pushback, however, came from Mini Mathur, who openly challenged Kushal Tandon, saying, “Mujhe lagta hai Sabby is a useless player. She is dumb. She is a liability to every team. Agar galti se woh meri team mein aa gayi, main out ho jaungi nomination mein. Second thing, which may hurt you and upset you, Kushal, toh agar aapka Dolly ke saath personal panga hai, toh don't expect ke 8 log woh follow karenge aur uss pange mein padenge.”

Had Kushal's influence finally begun to wear thin?

If the day had one final surprise left, it arrived at the dinner table. Hoping to put their differences aside, Kushal and Dolly Javed sat down for a conversation that quickly slipped back into familiar territory. While Kushal insisted he had no personal issue with her, Dolly couldn't resist getting the last word, quipping, “Itna mere exes ne jagda nahi kara hai jitna aapne mere liye kar liya hai iss ghar mein.” With every conversation rewriting equations and every decision creating new fault lines, one thing is becoming increasingly clear, inside the Alliance headquarters, the game changes just as much after the challenge as it does inside the arena.

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance is a game where loyalties shift overnight and equations can change without warning. Following the latest reshuffle, Niti Taylor, Ruhee Dosani, Payal Gaming and Armaan Khera are the Kings. Dolly Javed, Sabby Suri, Rivva Kishan and Vriddhi Patwa are the Hunters. Kushal Tandon, Sohail Khan, Delbar Arya and Daisy Shah form the Warriors, while Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur, Nikhil Chinapa and Agu Stanley Chiedozie make up the Legends, with Arslan Goni as the Ace of the headquarters. Catch fresh episodes streaming daily at 12 noon, exclusively on Prime Video.

Also Read: Sohail Khan takes responsibility for divorce as ex-wife Seema Sajdeh joins Alliance as wild card contestant; says, “I take the onus and the responsibility”

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