Karan Johar reacts after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Jakarta: “Thank you for embracing & making this song live forever”

Filmmaker Karan Johar couldn't hide his excitement after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a special mention to his iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai during his address in Jakarta. The filmmaker reshared a clip of the Prime Minister's speech on his Instagram Stories, expressing his gratitude over the global recognition of the beloved Bollywood classic.

Karan Johar reacts after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Jakarta: “Thank you for embracing & making this song live forever”

In the video, PM Modi highlighted the immense popularity of Indian cinema in Indonesia, particularly the title track of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Addressing the gathering, he said, “Yahan Bharat ka gana ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ bahut hi lokpriya hai. Aaj maine is par kaha ki jab Bharat aur Indonesia saath milkar chalte hain, toh ‘kuch kuch’ se bhi aage badhkar ‘bahut kuch’ hota hai.”

Through the witty wordplay, the Prime Minister emphasized the strong and growing partnership between India and Indonesia, suggesting that when the two nations work together, their collaboration goes far beyond “something” and leads to “much more.”

Touched by the mention, Karan Johar reposted the video on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Elated & honoured to have our esteemed Prime Minister @narendramodi ji speak about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Jakarta. There is indeed a language that transcends all it's love. Thank you for embracing & making this song live forever!!!”

Released in 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai marked Karan Johar's directorial debut and went on to become one of Hindi cinema's most celebrated romantic dramas. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, the film's songs and dialogues continue to resonate with audiences across generations and international borders.

PM Modi's reference to the evergreen film during his Jakarta address served as yet another reminder of Bollywood's enduring global appeal. Karan Johar's heartfelt reaction reflected the pride of seeing one of his most iconic creations become part of a diplomatic conversation, reinforcing how cinema continues to bridge cultures and connect people across nations.

Also Read : Ramayana: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions comes on board to distribute Ranbir Kapoor starrer in India, says report

More Pages: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Box Office Collection

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