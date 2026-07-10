Yash's highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has continued to generate excitement, thanks to its star-studded cast and the mystery surrounding its storyline. While the makers have remained tight-lipped about the film's plot and the characters, new details have emerged regarding the romantic dynamics in the upcoming action drama.

Tara Sutaria to share romantic track with Yash alongside Kiara Advani in Toxic: REPORT

According to an exclusive report by Filmfare, Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani are the only two actresses who share romantic storylines opposite Yash in the film, despite its impressive female-led ensemble that also includes Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth in pivotal roles.

Sources close to the development revealed that Tara Sutaria plays Yash's leading lady throughout the first half of the film. Her character reportedly shares a major romantic arc with the protagonist, making her relationship an important part of the narrative. Kiara Advani also plays Yash's love interest, making the two actresses the only romantic counterparts to the actor in the film.

The latest development comes shortly after the makers released the official music video of ‘Tabaahi’, the first song from Toxic. The music video offered audiences an extended glimpse of Yash and Kiara Advani's on-screen chemistry, further sparking curiosity about their roles in the film.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is set against the backdrop of the drug mafia and is described as a period gangster action drama. The project marks Yash's first release since the blockbuster success of the KGF franchise and has been mounted on a grand scale as a bilingual Kannada-English production.

Produced by KVN Productions in association with Monster Mind Creations, the film will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026.

Also Read : Yash starrer Toxic teaser unveils glimpses of Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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