The actor looks back at the film that arrived after Baby and became an important milestone in her Hindi film career.

Taapsee Pannu is looking back at one of the most significant films of her career as Pink completes 10 years. Released in 2016, the Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial featured Taapsee as Minal Arora, a young woman whose story becomes central to the film’s exploration of consent and societal attitudes.

10 Years of Pink: Taapsee Pannu recalls choosing Minal Arora; says, “Only I will do this film now”

At the time, Taapsee had already begun attracting attention for taking on varied roles in Hindi cinema. Following her appearance in Baby, the actor recalled feeling the pressure of choosing a project that would build on the response to her earlier work. Pink eventually became the project that caught her attention almost immediately after she heard the script.

She recalled saying, "After Baby, there was a lot of pressure on me about what I was going to do next. In the first few Hindi films that I did, there was so much versatility in the characters I played that people were always curious about what I would take up next. There was this pressure that my next project had to be really good, and one step ahead of Baby. So, when Pink came my way, I heard the script and immediately found it interesting. The film was set in Delhi, and the makers had seen my work, so they called me and asked if I would be interested in doing it. Interestingly, they also asked me whether I thought a film like this should be made. As an audience member, I said, ‘Definitely’. Being a girl from Delhi, I genuinely wondered why nobody was making a film about an issue like this. So, when they asked me, I said, ‘Yes, why not?’ I very authoritatively said, ‘Only I will do this film now’. And the rest is in front of you."

Pink went on to become an important title in Taapsee’s filmography, with her performance as Minal receiving attention alongside the film’s subject and ensemble cast. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in key roles.

A decade later, Taapsee continues to take on characters across different genres. Her recent work includes Gandhari, in which she plays Bani, a mother searching for her kidnapped daughter. The Netflix film has also reached audiences internationally, with the film reportedly trending across more than 70 countries.

From Minal in Pink to Bani in Gandhari, Taapsee’s recent career has continued to include roles centred on emotionally demanding characters and stories. As Pink marks 10 years, her recollection of choosing the film offers a look back at the decision that became an important chapter in her journey in Hindi cinema.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu REACTS to Kirti Kulhari’s “sidelined” claim during Pink promotions: “I can’t discard her feelings”

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