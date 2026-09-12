Bollywood Hungama travelled to Goa earlier this week for the trailer launch of the much-awaited Drishyam The Conclusion. Soon after we reached our hotel and headed for lunch, this writer bumped into Dr Sharad Bhutadiya, the veteran actor who plays Martin in the thriller franchise. Interestingly, the lunch area itself had a Drishyam theme. Pav Bhaji, as expected, was part of the buffet, while the venue was aptly christened ‘Martin’s Corner’, after the restaurant run by Martin Uncle in the film. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Dr Sharad Bhutadiya spoke about the film, the enduring popularity of his character and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Dr Sharad Bhutadiya aka Drishyam’s Martin Uncle speaks highly of Ajay Devgn: “He’s very cool; doesn’t do show-off and treats everyone equally; yeh aaj kal nahin dekhne ko milta hai”

When asked about the Martin’s Corner tribute, Dr Sharad Bhutadiya said, “This makes me very proud (smiles). It’s wonderful to see that my role has had some impact and that people still remember and cherish it. Credit goes to everyone, mainly to the film's writer along with Ajay Devgn and the director. Hum sab ne milke uss waqt jo kiya tha, woh abhi tak logon ko yaad hai.”

Did the first part’s director, the late Nishikant Kamat, offer him the part? Dr Sharad Bhutadiya replied, “No, he didn’t. However, I knew him. I remember someone from the team had called me from Pune. They explained my role to me in brief and asked if I’d be interested in signing for the film.”

When asked if he had seen the original film starring Mohanlal, he replied, “I didn’t see it, but I saw it later, after I had finished working on the first part.” Just like the rest of the team, Dr Sharad Bhutadiya also stated, “I can’t say much, but I can assure you that Drishyam The Conclusion is very different from the Malayalam Drishyam’s third part.”

Since the release of the first Drishyam in 2015, Dr Sharad Bhutadiya’s life has changed and he has been recognized by the aam junta when he’s out. Dr Sharad Bhutadiya revealed, “It happened many times (smiles). And this is what I find very surprising. If you see, mere role mein aisa kuch tha hi nahin. And yet, people appreciated it a lot!”

He spoke highly of his co-star, Ajay Devgn, “He’s very cool and down-to-earth. He never does show-off or anything of that sort. He talks to co-actors respectfully. He treats everyone equally. Yeh aaj kal nahin dekhne ko milta hai.”

Dr Sharad Bhutadiya has worked extensively in Marathi films and also a few Hindi films. He admitted that the industry did notice him after the release of Drishyam. He said, “I did get 2-3 offers. However, due to my other commitments, I had to decline them. However, it would have been great if I had accepted those offers.”

The third part of Drishyam is said to be the final one. Dr Sharad Bhutadiya joked, “Woh pata nahin (laughs).” Does he feel a part 4 can be in the offing in the near future? He replied, “Part 4 bhi ho sakta hai. It all depends on the writer. Writer ke dimaag mein kya chalta hai, yeh samajna bahut mushkil hai!”

Also Read: Alia Bhatt REACTS to Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam The Conclusion trailer: “Hat-trick incoming”

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