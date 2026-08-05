Batwara 1947 is highly awaited not just because it brings back Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi after 30 years but also because it serves as the comeback vehicle for Preity Zinta. The actress was her bubbly self during the group interviews held recently in Mumbai. She revealed how she bagged the film and the kind of projects she’d like to do in the future.

Preity Zinta reveals she heard Batwara 1947’s narration on a Zoom call while in America: “Aamir Khan approached me; I thought Rajkumar Santoshi was making some COOL comedy!”

In today’s times, several actors are opting to do web series. Preity Zinta was asked about it. She replied, “I am grateful that I have a very cool husband who’s okay with me going off for two months and coming back, especially with two kids. Hence, I am not sure about doing a series. That would require a commitment of 6 to 8 months in India. Then, what’s the point of everything if you are not there for your children? A lot of people work because they don’t have a choice. But when you do have a choice, then you also have to make the right choices. So, my choice, at least when my kids are very little, is that I don’t want to be too far away from them.”

Next, Preity Zinta was asked how she became a part of the film and whether she was surprised to receive the offer for Batwara 1947? Before she could answer, Rajkumar Santoshi revealed, “She was in America. I narrated the story to her on a Zoom call!”

Preity then said, “I wasn’t surprised. I was getting calls for stories and films. But I just didn’t want to do it. However, when I heard that he’s directing, I wanted to hear the script. At first, I thought he was making some cool comedy! They just said that he wants to narrate a script. Koi aapko batata thodi hai ki kaunsa genre hai.”

Rajkumar Santoshi added, “Aamir spoke to her.” Preity continued, “Aamir called me and told me about the film. I told him that ‘I am not working actually’. He replied, ‘Hear the script. It’s by Raj ji’. That interested me and I agreed to the narration. I told him in the narration call itself that I was on. So, they were a little surprised (laughs).”

Rajkumar Santoshi clarified, “We were not surprised. We were happy! We wanted her to do the film.” Preity explained, “In the sense that as soon as I heard the script, and the last dialogue was uttered, I said ‘I am doing this film’.”

Batwara 1947 releases in cinemas on August 14.

Also Read: Did you know? Rajkumar Santoshi narrated Batwara 1947 to Sunny Deol nearly 16 years before the film finally went on floors

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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