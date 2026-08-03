Ahead of the much-awaited release of their upcoming period drama Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol visited the historic Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in Bihar to seek divine blessings. Directed as a high-octane emotional saga set against the backdrop of India’s Partition, Batwara 1947 features a stellar ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol alongside Shabana Azmi, Preity G Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh. The film highlights a family navigating violence, loss, and forced migration, while also marking Preity Zinta’s grand return to the silver screen after an eight-year hiatus.

Sunny Deol and Karan Deol seek blessings at Patna Sahib ahead of Batwara 1947: “Feeling truly blessed”

Currently travelling as part of a multi-city promotional tour for Batwara 1947, the father-son duo made a special stop in Patna to connect with audiences and pay their respects at one of the holiest Sikh shrines. During their visit to Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, the revered birthplace of the tenth Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, Sunny and Karan were seen offering prayers with devotion and humbly receiving Kada Prasad.

Capturing their spiritual experience, Sunny Deol shared a joint Instagram post with Karan Deol, giving fans a glimpse into their sacred visit, writing, "Feeling truly blessed to have visited TAKHAT SRI HARIMANDIR JI PATNA SAHIB, the sacred birthplace of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

With the recently launched trailer already generating immense buzz for its story and intense performances, Batwara 1947 promises to deliver a deeply moving cinematic experience. As the promotional tour continues across important cities, the momentum builds toward the film's nationwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol and Karan Deol to seek blessings at Patna Sahib during Batwara 1947 promotions

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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