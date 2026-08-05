Kroll has unveiled its Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2025, valuing India's top 25 celebrity brands at USD 2 billion, a 3.7% decline from the previous year. The report also noted that 13 men and 12 women featured in the overall rankings, with the valuations based on the strength of celebrity endorsement portfolios and their relative social media presence.

Ranveer Singh beats Virat Kohli in Kroll Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2025; Shah Rukh Khan tops

Leading the list is Shah Rukh Khan, who climbed from third place in 2024 to the No. 1 position, reaffirming his enduring brand value. Close behind is Ranveer Singh, who retained the second spot with a brand valuation of USD 162.9 million. Cricketer Virat Kohli, who topped the rankings last year, moved to third place with a valuation of USD 158.4 million.

The rankings come at a time when both Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh continue to dominate conversations around Indian entertainment. While Shah Rukh gears up for his much-awaited film King, Ranveer Singh has been riding the success of the Dhurandhar franchise; with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, he became the Emperor of the Box Office by becoming the founder of the Rs. 1000 crore Hindi net club.

One of the notable takeaways from this year's report is Ranveer Singh overtaking Virat Kohli to secure the No. 2 position. With a valuation of USD 162.9 million, the actor has moved ahead of Kohli's USD 158.4 million, highlighting his growing brand equity across endorsements and digital influence.

With Shah Rukh Khan at No. 1 and Ranveer Singh at No. 2, the report underscores the continued dominance of two of India's biggest entertainment superstars. As King and Dhurandhar remain among the country's most talked-about film properties, the latest rankings further reflect their strong appeal both on and off the screen.

Also Read: Kroll Celebrity Brand Valuation 2024: Ranveer Singh stays ahead of Shah Rukh Khan with brand value of Rs. 1942 cr; Alia Bhatt climbs to 4th spot; Ananya Panday makes a DRAMATIC jump from 46th to 25th position

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