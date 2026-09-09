Pratibha Ranta says The Revolutionaries is more than a history lesson: “It feels a little like the gang from Harry Potter”

Prime Video’s upcoming Original series The Revolutionaries aims to present India’s freedom struggle through a contemporary and engaging lens. Actress Pratibha Ranta believes the historical drama is less about making viewers feel like they are attending a history class and more about taking them on a journey filled with friendship, discovery and adventure.

Pratibha Ranta says The Revolutionaries is more than a history lesson: “It feels a little like the gang from Harry Potter”

Drawing an unexpected comparison with the popular Harry Potter franchise, Ranta relates the young revolutionaries in the series to Harry, Hermione and Ron. She describes them as a group of young people who come together, try to piece together a larger puzzle and navigate an important chapter of history.

Speaking about the show’s contemporary approach to history, Pratibha Ranta said, “I think people should just have a fun time watching it because whenever you talk about history, it becomes a history class, and I really don’t want the audience to feel that way. I want them to enjoy it. In my head, The Revolutionaries feels a little like the gang from the Harry Potter franchise — Harry, Hermione and Ron were always trying to solve a jigsaw puzzle, and I associate the revolutionaries with that in a way. I want people to watch the show, have fun and learn about what happened in our history, but not in a very classroom-like way. It should feel like an interesting journey when we watch them take on the Empire. I want everybody to have a great time watching it, while also realising what happened back then. Nikkhil sir has shot the show keeping this in mind. The approach and each of these characters, both intentionally feel very contemporary. So I want people to just enjoy watching the show rather than feel like they’re taking a history lesson.”

Inspired by true events and set during India’s freedom struggle, The Revolutionaries is created and directed by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani. The series is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under Emmay Entertainment.

The show is based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s bestselling book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom. It features an ensemble cast led by Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada. Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury also play key roles in the series.

Also Read : The Revolutionaries: T-Series releases ‘Jai Durga’ devotional anthem ahead of Prime Video series premiere

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