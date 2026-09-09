Actress-producer Manasi Parekh and singer-performer-producer Parthiv Gohil have unveiled their upcoming slate of three international feature films at the Venice Film Festival. The three projects, which are being developed as Hinglish films, explore different genres and subjects while aiming to connect with audiences beyond geographical and linguistic boundaries.

Manasi Parekh and Parthiv Gohil unveil three international films at Venice Film Festival

Manasi Parekh and Parthiv Gohil shared the stage at the Venice Film Festival with award-winning international directors Maria Soccor, Michela Scolari and Sophie Venecia Reyes. During the event, Parekh spoke about the importance of nuanced storytelling and how meaningful stories can influence society, shape culture and, at times, redefine value systems.

The first film to go on floors will be Purple America, an adaptation of award-winning American author Rick Moody’s acclaimed novel. The film explores themes of family, mortality, trauma and love. Moody’s earlier novel, The Ice Storm, was previously adapted into a celebrated film by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ang Lee.

The second project, Nanda Devi, is a high-concept international mystery thriller set against the Himalayas. Based on climber Rob Schaller’s life rights, the film explores the real-life disappearance of five kilograms of plutonium during a covert Himalayan mission.

The third film, Laxman, revolves around a young boy whose experiences with poverty and his love for drinking milk inspire him to dream of caring for abandoned cows. His personal dream eventually grows into a larger movement.

Speaking about the three international productions, actor-producer Manasi Parekh said, “Our production company Soul Sutra has already been taking Gujarati films to global audiences but now we will be expanding the scope & geography of our storytelling right from the scratch. As an actor I feel language can never constrict a good story, it will always find its audience and the world anyway has become a way smaller place, especially with OTT. All the three films that we will be producing now are high concept stories, distinct and have a global audience. Human emotions, fears, aspirations are the same from India to Indiana, we just have to address that”.

Parthiv Gohil also shared his perspective on their international slate, saying, “Great stories transcend borders, languages, and cultures. Our vision is to empower filmmakers and creators who dare to tell meaningful, transformative stories while building a sustainable investment ecosystem for high-quality media. We believe that prestige content is not only culturally valuable but also represents a significant opportunity in the evolving global entertainment landscape."

The duo has produced more than a dozen films, with their projects receiving worldwide distribution, screenings at leading international film festivals and several awards. Laalo, which released last year, became the first Gujarati film to cross the Rs 130 crore mark, while Kutch Express won three National Awards for the production house, including the Best Actress award for Manasi Parekh.

The upcoming three-film slate will be backed by their newly launched AIF media fund, Orenda Creative, along with their US-based business partner, actor and producer Rashaana Shah.

Following their Venice schedule, Parthiv will prepare for his annual Navratra show, while Manasi is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Netflix series, Chumbak.

Also Read : Manasi Parekh on World Theatre Day: “Theatre has shaped me in ways I can’t quantify”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.