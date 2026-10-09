A statement made by Bigg Boss 20 contestant Aman Gandhi during a heated argument with Qazi Touqeer has sparked discussion online, with some viewers interpreting his “population” remark as a reference to Qazi’s religion and community. Aman’s team has now issued a clarification, stating that the comment was directed at Qazi’s gameplay and had no religious context.

Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi’s team clarifies “population” remark to Qazi Touqeer; says, “It was about his gameplay”

The controversy erupted during an argument involving Qazi, Aman and other contestants, including Scout. At one point, Aman made a remark about Qazi increasing the country’s population. “Muh se dhuen nikaal ke log pregnant kar rahe ho. Population badha rahe ho hamare country ki. Apni jaisi mat kar dena population,” Aman said.

The exchange took place amid an already heated confrontation. Scout had also accused Qazi of spitting while speaking during the argument. A clip of the interaction subsequently circulated on social media, leading to criticism from some viewers who interpreted Aman’s reference to population as a possible dig at Qazi’s Muslim identity or community.

Aman Gandhi’s team issues clarification

Amid the backlash, Aman’s team released a statement explaining the context behind his comment. According to the statement, Aman was referring to an incident from the early weeks of the show when Qazi had fooled the housemates as part of his gameplay.

The statement read, “Don’t increase the population like you,” referring to the way Qazi had fooled everyone during the first two weeks of the game.

The team further clarified that Aman’s remark was intended to comment on Qazi’s strategy inside the Bigg Boss house and was not related to his religion or community. “His statement was about Qazi’s gameplay and strategy, not his religion or community in any way. Aman respects every religion, and twisting his words to give them a religious angle is completely unfair and unnecessary,” the statement said.

The team also criticised what it described as attempts to portray the comment through a religious lens. “Targeting him by putting false allegations and wrongly portraying his statement is a very cheap way to bring someone down. Let’s stick to what was actually said instead of creating narratives and spreading false accusations,” the statement added.

Qazi Touqeer remains at centre of house tensions

The latest controversy comes amid a series of clashes involving Qazi, who has increasingly found himself at odds with several contestants inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Qazi has also been dealing with health issues in recent days. He has been running a fever and feeling low on energy, although his team has said that he was examined by a doctor and continues to participate in the show whenever his health allows.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Kamya Punjabi slams “brother-sister” ScoutOp and Love Gill’s “physical proximity”; says, “Boundaries need to exist’

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