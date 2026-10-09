Nana Patekar once revealed why Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss could never release: “When the distributors were paying Rs. 18 crores, producers wanted more”

The film industry and the audience around the world is mourning the death of the legendary actor Nana Patekar. The veteran passed away yesterday in the wee hours of the morning at his residence in Goa due to a sudden and severe heart attack at the age of 75. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Nana Patekar once revealed why Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss could never release: “When the distributors were paying Rs. 18 crores, producers wanted more”

Nana played a wide range of characters in a number of movies of different genres. But there is one film from his long career that could never release. It was director Rakesh Sarang’s Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss, which was shot in 2008. Apart from Nana, it also starred Muzammil Ibrahim and Rimi Sen.

In February 2015, Nana gave a group interview, involving this writer, for his then upcoming film Ab Tak Chhappan 2, where he shared the reason for Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss never seeing the light of day. The interview was published in Trade Guide magazine in the same month.

When asked why the film could never release, Nana revealed, “Some time back, the producers, after spending Rs. 8-10 crores on the film, were getting Rs. 18 crores from the distributors. But they didn’t sell it as they wanted more. When they were getting Rs. 20 crores, they said they want Rs. 22 crores. And even when they were getting Rs. 22 crores, they wanted Rs. 25 crores.”

The following period, which affected almost the entire world, sealed the fate of the film, as per Nana. “Then the recession arrived and after that nobody was willing to buy it even for Rs. 10 crores.”

Nana also revealed that the makers hadn’t paid him in full till then. “They recently said that they will pay me later. I said, ‘I want my money now as I have to pay income tax’,” added the actor.

Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss was produced under the banners of Sarang Films and Sunrise Pictures.

Also Read: Throwback: Nana Patekar on never joining politics, “If someone from my party eats cow dung, I will have to say in front of the media that it was shrikhand”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.