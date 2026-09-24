Pooja Meri Jaan is set to premiere on Hindi Zee 5 on October 2, bringing together Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi and Vikram Singh Chauhan in a drama that explores rejection, obsession, consent and the way perception can influence how a situation is understood. Directed by Navjot Gulati and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films, the film revolves around Pooja and the conflicting accounts surrounding a series of unsettling events in her life.

Pooja Meri Jaan: Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi and Vikram Singh Chauhan navigate through a story of perception, consent, and responsibility

Speaking about what drew her to the project, Mrunal Thakur said the complexity of her character was a key reason she wanted to be part of the film. She also highlighted how the story deliberately holds back answers and leaves the audience to form their own understanding of the events.

She said, “From the very beginning, I was drawn to this part because I knew it would allow me to explore the many layers I have as an actor and bring something different to the table. Pooja is a deeply layered character, and what drew me to both the film and her journey was the complexity of what unfolds around her. The role required me to navigate several emotional shades while consciously holding back the answers that the audience is meant to discover for themselves. The story constantly makes you question what you see, what you believe, and how quickly our perceptions can shape the way we judge a person or a situation. It was an intense and challenging experience, but also an incredibly rewarding one. I am excited for audiences to experience the film, unravel Pooja’s journey and engage with the questions it raises around relationships, rejection, consent, perception and, ultimately, the judgements we make as a society.”

Huma Qureshi, who plays Sana, a lawyer involved in understanding the circumstances surrounding Pooja, spoke about the film’s decision to present its central situation through multiple perspectives. According to her, Sana’s legal perspective becomes an important part of piecing together the conflicting accounts.

“What makes Pooja Meri Jaan interesting is that it does not look at its central situation from just one point of view,” said Huma. “Sana brings a legal perspective into the story, as she tries to piece together what happened and understand the conflicting accounts surrounding Pooja. The film explores how perception can shape the way we understand people and events, and how difficult it can be to separate assumptions from the truth. It was a powerful experience to be part of a story that is emotionally engaging while also asking uncomfortable questions about consent, responsibility, justice and societal judgement.”

Vikram Singh Chauhan also pointed to the film’s shifting perspectives as one of the aspects that interested him. The actor said the story examines relationships, rejection and what happens when boundaries are tested without providing straightforward answers. “Pooja Meri Jaan is the kind of story that stays with you because it makes you question how well we really know a situation or the people involved in it. What drew me to the film was the way it explores relationships, rejection and the emotions that can emerge when boundaries are tested. The story keeps shifting your perspective and makes you question what is true and what is shaped by perception. It was an interesting and challenging experience to be part of a film that does not hand the audience easy answers, but instead encourages them to look deeper, question their assumptions and form their own understanding of what unfolds.”

Pooja Meri Jaan also stars Vijay Raaz. The film will premiere on Hindi Zee 5 on October 2, 2026.

Also Read: Director Navjot Gulati on Pooja Meri Jaan’s delayed release, “I believe a good film stands the test of time”

More Pages: Pooja Meri Jaan Box Office Collection

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