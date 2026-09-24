Rashmika Mandanna added another international feather to her cap as she walked the Milan Fashion Week circuit as the face of Onitsuka Tiger's much-awaited 2027 collection. Known for her range on screen, the actress drew attention for her poise and personal style at the show and shared the spotlight with global names including TWICE's Momo, actor Tomohisa Yamashita, and Thai stars Baifern and Gulf.

Rashmika Mandanna turns heads at Milan Fashion Week, shares the spotlight with Momo, Tomohisa Yamashita, Baifern and Gulf

The event brought together an eclectic mix of entertainment figures from across Asia, reflecting Onitsuka Tiger's growing pull as a brand that straddles both fashion and pop culture. For Rashmika, the appearance marks yet another checkpoint in a year that has seen her increasingly courted by international labels looking to tap into her pan-Indian popularity and social media reach.

For the occasion, Rashmika opted for a bespoke ensemble from the brand's SS27 line, built around a modern, urban aesthetic. She stepped out at the custom gas station-inspired set in a structured mustard-orange corduroy jacket layered over a classic blue-and-white striped T-shirt, offset by an unexpected mint-green pleated mini skirt. Beige knee-high socks with visible texture and custom red footwear featuring distinctive ankle straps rounded off the look.

Together, the pieces reflected the brand's heritage-meets-future design philosophy, playing off the industrial backdrop of the venue. The gas-station-inspired set design itself became a talking point among attendees, with the retro-futuristic staging tying neatly into Onitsuka Tiger's broader SS27 narrative of blending old-school craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes. Rashmika's styling leaned into that same push-and-pull between nostalgia and newness, making her look one of the more talked-about pairings of the evening.

This isn't Rashmika's first outing on the international fashion circuit, and her Milan appearance adds to a run of high-profile global moments for the actress. Being seen alongside artists like Momo, Yamashita, Baifern, and Gulf underlined the scale of the event and pointed to her expanding footprint beyond Indian cinema. Attendees and media at the event also noted her easy charm, which added to her presence at the show.

Industry observers have pointed to such appearances as evidence of a broader shift, with international brands increasingly viewing Indian stars as valuable ambassadors capable of drawing eyeballs across multiple markets simultaneously. For Rashmika, whose film work has already found audiences well beyond India, the fashion route offers a parallel avenue to build a truly global brand.

With this appearance, Rashmika continues to build a fashion identity that runs parallel to her film career, further cementing her status as one of Indian entertainment's most recognisable faces on the world stage.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna walks Vogue World Milan Red Carpet in Anamika Khanna couture

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