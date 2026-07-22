After spending nearly four years awaiting a release, Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Pooja Meri Jaan is finally set to reach audiences. The thriller, directed by Navjot Gulati, has been announced as part of a streaming platform's upcoming content slate, bringing an end to a prolonged period of uncertainty surrounding the project.

Director Navjot Gulati on Pooja Meri Jaan’s delayed release, “I believe a good film stands the test of time”

Backed by producers Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the film had initially been slated to premiere on a different streaming platform. However, its release was repeatedly delayed after negotiations with multiple platforms reportedly failed. Earlier, Gulati had revealed that the discussions broke down because the producers were seeking a higher acquisition price, leaving the film in limbo for years.

Now, with Pooja Meri Jaan finally inching closer to release, Gulati said that he is choosing to focus on the positive rather than dwelling on the setbacks. “The film is a courtroom drama and the story deals with abetment to suicide, which I feel was relevant four years ago and remains relevant today. I'm trying to focus on the fact that our film will finally be out there for people to see, rather than all the struggles to get a release in the past few years,” he said to Hindustan Times.

The filmmaker also expressed confidence in the film's lasting relevance, saying he continues to stand firmly by the project despite the challenges it faced. Drawing a comparison to timeless cinema, he said, “If you see all that is happening in the country today and then go watch Rang De Basanti, you will wonder how was that film made? It cannot be made today. Not that my film has anything to do with RDB but I believe a good film stands the test of time. I hope the same for our film.”

Gulati further shared that he has remained in regular contact with lead actors Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur throughout the delay, adding that the entire team has been eagerly waiting for the film's release.

While Pooja Meri Jaan finally prepares to make its debut, the director has already shifted his focus to his next project, Badtameez Gill, featuring Vaani Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, and others. Sharing an update on the film, Gulati said, “That film will have a theatrical release and is currently in post-production. We are hoping it will be out by yearend.” With one long-delayed project finally nearing audiences, the filmmaker is now looking ahead to his upcoming theatrical release.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi starrer Pooja Meri Jaan set to stream on ZEE5 after four-year delay

More Pages: Pooja Meri Jaan Box Office Collection

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