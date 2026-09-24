Sony MAX is all set to bring Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s action-comedy entertainer Maa Inti Bangaaram to Hindi audiences with its World Television Premiere on September 26 at 8 PM. Blending high-octane action with comedy and family emotions, the film takes an unexpected approach to the quintessential family entertainer, with Samantha leading the story in a striking new avatar.

EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Maa Inti Bangaaram’s TV premiere for Hindi audiences, “It is an Indian story reaching Indian homes”

The film celebrates the strength that often goes unnoticed within a family and the unexpected ways it comes to the fore when it matters most. At the heart of Maa Inti Bangaaram is Swarna (Samantha), a bahu juggling the chaos of family life and the expectations around her. What seems like an ordinary story quickly takes a surprising turn as her hidden action-driven side comes alive. This contrast between domestic everyday moments and her unexpected strength fuels the film’s humour, emotion and thrills while also lightly challenging stereotypes in a fun and relatable way.

With its World Television Premiere, Maa Inti Bangaaram comes to Sony MAX as a high-energy viewing experience that combines laughter, emotion and action. Following its successful theatrical run where it crossed the Rs. 100 crores mark worldwide, the film now makes its way to television, giving audiences an opportunity to experience Samantha’s distinctive performance from the comfort of their homes.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared exclusively, “Television has this incredible power to enter living rooms and connect families across generations. For me, that’s the most exciting part. I don’t really think of Maa Inti Bangaaram as a ‘regional’ film reaching a national audience anymore — it is an Indian story reaching Indian homes. Knowing that a mass‑family entertainer like Maa Inti Bangaaram will reach millions of homes across the country on a platform like Sony MAX bringing everyone together for a movie night, is just a wonderful feeling.”

Devika Prabhu, Business Head, Sony MAX, said, “Audiences across the country are increasingly embracing stories and talent beyond language barriers, reflecting the evolving nature of entertainment. At Sony MAX we see an opportunity to bring such distinctive stories to a wider Hindi-speaking audience while delivering on our promise of larger-than-life entertainment. Maa Inti Bangaaram with its mix of action, comedy and emotion is a natural fit for our movie offering. We look forward to bringing the film to Hindi audiences and creating an entertaining shared viewing experience for families.”

Catch the World Television Premiere of Maa Inti Bangaaram on Sony MAX on September 26 at 8pm.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates traditional Seemantham with husband Raj Nidimoru ahead of first baby’s arrival; see pictures!

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