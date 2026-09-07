The actor reflected on the belief in his craft that helped him navigate years of limited opportunities before establishing himself in the industry.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently reflected on the years of perseverance, theatre training and limited opportunities that shaped his journey as an actor which primarily started with Sarfarosh. In a conversation with Shekhar Suman, the actor spoke about the uncertainty he experienced while trying to find substantial work, while maintaining that he never doubted his abilities as a performer.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his Sarfarosh debut: “For those 40 seconds, I had enough confidence that people will only watch me”

Siddiqui explained that his determination came from having committed himself entirely to acting. Recalling the mindset that helped him navigate the difficult phase of his career, he said, “It was that we had no other option. Nor did we keep one. It was an absolute do or die. It was do or die. It was like we will only do this, even if it takes 50 years, if we are at it. Yes, we will stay at it. There was a stubbornness and belief too. There was a belief that the day we get it, we will show them that day. That was there. The belief was there because you had practiced so much on acting. Yes, yes absolutely. So there was not even a slight doubt about this thing. But with me, there is no doubt about the skill, the doubt is whether I got the opportunity or not. Yes, now of course I got it.. in Sarfarosh, I got a 40-second role. 40 seconds, yes, so for those 40 seconds I had enough confidence that when my 40 seconds come, I will bring everything to a halt, people will only watch me.”

The actor’s reference to Sarfarosh highlights how he approached even a brief screen appearance. Rather than viewing the limited duration as a reason to hold back, Siddiqui saw those 40 seconds as an opportunity to put his years of preparation into practice.

His comments also draw a distinction between confidence in one’s abilities and the availability of opportunities. According to Siddiqui, the uncertainty during his early years was not about whether he could perform, but whether he would get the chance to demonstrate what he had learned through years of theatre and training.

Siddiqui eventually went on to take on a range of supporting and lead roles, becoming known for performances across Hindi cinema and streaming projects. His latest reflections offer a look back at the mindset he maintained before wider recognition came his way.

For the actor, the journey involved continuing to pursue acting despite the absence of immediate opportunities. His recollection of the 40-second role in Sarfarosh underscores how he approached even smaller parts with the same conviction he had developed through years of preparation.

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls Tumbbad 2 “a very amazing project”; says “I can feel proud of that project”

More Pages: Sarfarosh Box Office Collection

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