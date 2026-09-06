Hand chains are back! Rashmika Mandanna, Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and more show how to style the trend!

There is something entirely royal about hand chains, those that are making a strong comeback now. Whether in western or traditional outfits, hand chains are becoming a staple accessory, adding a statement touch to both basic outfits or elevated ones. And Bollywood is defining this comeback trend once again! Take a look:

Hand chains are back! Rashmika Mandanna, Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and more show how to style the trend!

Diana Penty: Diana Penty elevates a ribbed saree with contemporary, minimal jewellery, where the dainty golden hand chain with minimal charms places itself as a scene-stealer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

Sonam Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor brings a royal touch to her ensemble by donning an embellished, encrusted hand chain with multi-coloured gems and floral patterns, leaning heavily to the ethnic side.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Shanaya Kapoor: Shanaya Kapoor makes her ethnic ensemble even more dazzling by donning a silver hand chain with beaded patterns that make it a standout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor (@shanayakapoor02)

Rashmika Mandanna: Rashmika Mandanna brings golden power to her ensemble by donning a golden hand chain with stacked beaded patterns, bringing contrasting styles to the accessory and her ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Manushi Chhillar: Manushi Chhillar taps into golden aesthetics by donning a dramatic hand chain that aligns with the mood of her overall jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar)

Handchains are making a comeback, and these actresses are leading the trend.

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