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Bollywood Hungama » News » Hand chains are back! Rashmika Mandanna, Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and more show how to style the trend! » Hand chains are back! Rashmika Mandanna, Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and more show how to style the trend!

Hand chains are back! Rashmika Mandanna, Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and more show how to style the trend!

en Bollywood News Hand chains are back! Rashmika Mandanna, Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and more show how to style the trend!
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

There is something entirely royal about hand chains, those that are making a strong comeback now. Whether in western or traditional outfits, hand chains are becoming a staple accessory, adding a statement touch to both basic outfits or elevated ones. And Bollywood is defining this comeback trend once again! Take a look:

Hand chains are back! Rashmika Mandanna, Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and more show how to style the trend!

Hand chains are back! Rashmika Mandanna, Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and more show how to style the trend!

Diana Penty: Diana Penty elevates a ribbed saree with contemporary, minimal jewellery, where the dainty golden hand chain with minimal charms places itself as a scene-stealer.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty)

Sonam Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor brings a royal touch to her ensemble by donning an embellished, encrusted hand chain with multi-coloured gems and floral patterns, leaning heavily to the ethnic side.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

Shanaya Kapoor: Shanaya Kapoor makes her ethnic ensemble even more dazzling by donning a silver hand chain with beaded patterns that make it a standout.

Rashmika Mandanna: Rashmika Mandanna brings golden power to her ensemble by donning a golden hand chain with stacked beaded patterns, bringing contrasting styles to the accessory and her ensemble.

Manushi Chhillar: Manushi Chhillar taps into golden aesthetics by donning a dramatic hand chain that aligns with the mood of her overall jewellery.

Handchains are making a comeback, and these actresses are leading the trend.

Also Read: Kroll Celebrity Brand Valuation 2025: Nearly half of the Top 25 are actresses; no South male star in rankings

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