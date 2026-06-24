Prime Minister Narendra Modi met actors Ashok Pathak and Durgesh Kumar from the Amazon Prime Video series Panchayat at a recent media summit. Modi posted a video of the interaction on Instagram, set to the show’s popular theme song, and captioned it: “Binod se kuch baatein…” (A few moments with Binod). The clip quickly went viral on social media.

PM Narendra Modi meets Panchayat actors Ashok Pathak and Durgesh Kumar: Viral “Binod se kuch baatein” video trends online

In the video, Modi shakes hands with Pathak, who plays Binod, and Kumar, who plays Bhushan in the series. Both actors responded warmly to the exchange. Taking to the comment section, Pathak wrote in Hindi: “Grateful for the love and blessings.”

Kumar, a graduate of the National School of Drama, first gained recognition with Imtiaz Ali’s Highway in 2014. He has since appeared in Bhakshak, Sultan, Sanju, and Dhadak. In Panchayat, he began as a supporting character before being elevated to the main cast from season three onwards. Pathak’s own credits include A Death in the Gunj (2016), Bittoo Boss (2012), Shanghai (2012), and 102 Not Out (2018), with Panchayat marking his breakthrough role.

Panchayat, produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), follows an engineering graduate who takes up work as a village panchayat secretary in rural India. The series has earned critical recognition for its authenticity, humour, and emotional depth, and has received honours at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025, the inaugural IIFA Digital Awards 2025, and the Iconic Gold Awards 2026. Season 4 released in 2025, and season 5 is currently in development and set to debut in 2026, according to Prime Video.

Also Read: Panchayat actors Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar and Ashok Pathak promise excitement in Season 5 of the show: “Is baar ka season kuch alag, hatke hoga”

More Pages: Panchayat Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.