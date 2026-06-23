Amazon Prime Video has announced that the new episodes will begin streaming this month.

TVF's Panchayat is among one of the most loved series. At a recent summit, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Ashok Pathak opened up about the much-awaited next chapter the series. Sharing insights into the evolving dynamics of Phulera following the return of the former opposition to power, the actors teased what lies ahead for the village. While keeping major plot details under wraps, they hinted that Panchayat Season 5 will bring a fresh twist to the narrative, promising an entertaining and distinctly different experience from the previous seasons.

Panchayat actors Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar and Ashok Pathak promise excitement in Season 5 of the show: “Is baar ka season kuch alag, hatke hoga”

Durgesh Kumar, who plays the role of Banrakas (Bhushan), who has successfully seized control of the village council by defeating Brij Bhushan and Manju Devi, was seen speaking about the plot of Panchayat 5. However, he said, “Aise toh nahin bata sakte, warna audience ka comic timing kharaab ho jaayega. Lekin, iss baar bhi anand aane waala hai."

Echoing Durgesh's comment, Ashok Pathak aka Binod shared, “Mazza aayega. Is baar ka season kuch alag, hatke hoga. Romaanch zyaada hone waala hai.”

Panchayat Season 4 concluded on an intriguing cliff-hanger, leaving viewers eager to discover who will ultimately take charge of Phulera under the newly elected leadership. With the identity of the village's next Up-Pradhan still shrouded in mystery, the upcoming season is expected to unravel the suspense and reveal how the political dynamics of Phulera evolve.

When probed about this, Sunita Rajwar, who plays Kranti Devi (the new Pradhan of Phulera), quipped, “Ghar ki baat, ghar mein hi rahegi. Woh hum aapko stage pe nahi batayenge. Humare writers hain jinhone bahot accha likha hua hai. Season 1 se leke season 5 tak maintain karna, gaon ki saralta bhi maintain karna, masala bhi maintain karna. Unki likhawat aur hum kalakaaron ki karigari ek saath screen pe dekhne mein mazza aayega. Abhi bata denge toh mazza khatam ho jaayega.”

The Panchayat actors have raised anticipation for the upcoming season of the show. While the release date of Panchayat season 5 is yet to be revealed, Amazon Prime Video has announced that the new episodes will begin streaming this month.

Panchayat has introduced some of the finest actors on the digital space, including Jitendra Kumar and Faisal Malik, among others.

First launched in 2020, Panchayat quickly became a cultural favourite for its authentic portrayal of rural India and relatable storytelling centred around an engineering graduate working as a village panchayat secretary. Over the years, the series has earned widespread critical acclaim for its simplicity, humour, and emotional depth.

Also Read: Arunabh Kumar visits ‘Phulera’ with family— revisits Panchayat roots in heartwarming trip

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