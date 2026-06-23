Rachit Singh on working with director Nachiket Samant on Baby Do Die Do, “No matter what is happening on set, he does not panic”

Actor Rachit Singh has spoken about his experience of working with director Nachiket Samant on the upcoming film Baby Do Die Do, describing how his calm and measured approach on set helped actors stay present and fully engaged in their performances. Singh plays Siddhu in the film, which is set to release on July 3.

Rachit Singh on working with director Nachiket Samant on Baby Do Die Do, “No matter what is happening on set, he does not panic”

“Working with Nachi was actually very relaxed because he is very chill and calm. No matter what is happening on set, he does not panic, and that energy really helps you as an actor to stay grounded and be present in the moment. He talks very less, but he gives you a word or a few pointers that really help you understand the scene, increase its stakes and understand the character better,” said Singh.

Singh further elaborated on Samant’s philosophy on set, noting that the director prioritised instinct and responsiveness over extensive preparation. “For him, it is not about too much preparation; it is about being in the moment, listening, taking directions and letting the scene happen naturally. That was my experience working with Nachiket,” he said.

In Baby Do Die Do, Singh portrays Siddhu, a musician and music teacher described as someone who believes in goodness and remains a steadfast presence for the people he cares about. The role marks a departure from Viren, his intense and darker character in the film Thamma, offering Singh the opportunity to bring a softer, more heartfelt quality to the screen.

Baby Do Die Do, directed by Nachiket Samant, is a Saleem Siblings production in association with Pune 04 Film and is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 3, 2026.

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More Pages: Baby Do Die Do Box Office Collection

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