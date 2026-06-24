Despite the competition, Akshay Kumar believes comedy continues to evolve through various forms, including physical, situational, slapstick, and dark humour.

Akshay Kumar credits stand-up comedians for thriving in the digital age; says, “Standing alone in front of an audience and making people laugh is incredibly difficult”

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, known for his impeccable comic timing, believes that making people laugh has become far more challenging in today's digital era, where audiences are constantly exposed to memes, Instagram Reels, and comedy content online. Ahead of the release of his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle, the actor reflected on the changing landscape of comedy and expressed admiration for stand-up comedians.

Akshay Kumar credits stand-up comedians for thriving in the digital age; says, “Standing alone in front of an audience and making people laugh is incredibly difficult”

Speaking about the challenges of the genre, Akshay said, “It has become much more challenging. Today, there are reels, memes and comedy content everywhere. But comedy is like a huge river; it never dries up. There are so many forms of comedy, there's physical comedy, situational comedy, slapstick comedy, dark humour.”

The actor pointed out that comedy has evolved significantly over the years, with several new platforms and formats emerging in India. He noted that social media has made humorous content more accessible than ever before, creating a highly competitive environment for entertainers.

“There are countless ways of making people laugh. If you open Instagram, you'll find endless memes and funny videos. People consume comedy every day. There are so many comedy shows and talented stand-up comedians creating fresh material. But making people laugh remains one of the most difficult things to do. People often underestimate comedy. I have tremendous respect for stand-up comedians. Standing alone in front of an audience and making people laugh is incredibly difficult,” Akshay added.

The actor is now awaiting the release of Welcome To The Jungle, which is set to hit theatres this Friday. What begins as an operation resembling a film shoot soon spirals into a chaotic series of misadventures filled with crime, confusion, and action-packed moments.

Akshay leads an ensemble cast of more than 30 actors, including Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and several others.

The film marks the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise, which began with the 2007 blockbuster starring Akshay alongside Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Katrina Kaif, and the late Feroz Khan. It was followed by Welcome Back in 2015.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is produced by Star Studio18, Base Industries Group, Cape of Good Films, and Seeta Films.

Also Read : Farida Jalal – assures, “I am going to SHOCK you all in Welcome To The Jungle!”; Akshay Kumar adds, “Farida Jalal ji has done the best comedy in the film, followed by Kiran Kumar ji…”

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