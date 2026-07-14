Some gifts transcend protocol—they tell a story.

PM Narendra Modi gifts Colonial Cousins vinyl to Australian PM Anthony Albanese during Australia visit

During his official visit to Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with a collector's edition vinyl of the iconic Colonial Cousins album, paying tribute to one of India's most celebrated musical partnerships—Hariharan and Leslie Lewis.

Reacting to the same, Leslie Lewis asserted, "Colonial Cousins was born from the belief that music can dissolve boundaries. Seeing it return as a collector's vinyl and become part of such a meaningful diplomatic gesture is incredibly emotional. I am deeply grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for choosing our music to represent India's rich cultural heritage on the global stage. It reminds us that timeless music never belongs to one generation—it continues to tell India's story to the world."

Meanwhile, Hariharan said, "To know that a Colonial Cousins vinyl has been chosen as a gift between two Prime Ministers is deeply humbling. Music has always been India's soft power, and it is heartening to see an album that celebrated cultural harmony continue to represent our country decades later. I sincerely thank Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for this thoughtful gesture and for recognising the power of Indian music as a bridge between cultures. This honour belongs to every listener who has kept our music alive."

Released in the 1990s, Colonial Cousins changed the sound of Indian music forever. By seamlessly blending Indian classical traditions with Western pop, rock and acoustic influences, Hariharan and Leslie Lewis created an album that broke barriers, connected generations and inspired an entirely new era of Indian fusion music.

More than three decades later, the music continues to resonate, making the vinyl not just a collector's item but a symbol of India's creative spirit and cultural confidence.

As the world increasingly embraces vinyl as a timeless format, PM Modi's choice of gift carried a deeper message—that great music never ages, and true art continues to unite people across cultures and borders.

In celebrating Colonial Cousins, the Prime Minister honoured not merely an iconic album, but the extraordinary legacy of Hariharan and Leslie Lewis, whose music proved that tradition and innovation can exist in perfect harmony.

"Some melodies become memories. Others become history. Colonial Cousins became both."

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