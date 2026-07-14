Adivi Sesh believes Indian cinema has yet to achieve true Pan-India status; says, “If we still separate films by language, we haven’t truly achieved Pan-India cinema yet”

Actor and writer Adivi Sesh has shared his thoughts on the evolving landscape of Indian cinema, stating that the industry still has a long way to go before it can genuinely call itself Pan-India.

Adivi Sesh believes Indian cinema has yet to achieve true Pan-India status; says, “If we still separate films by language, we haven’t truly achieved Pan-India cinema yet”

Sesh, whose recent film Dacoit was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Telugu before being dubbed into multiple languages for audiences across the country, believes that the continued categorization of films based on language reflects an invisible barrier that Indian cinema has yet to overcome.

Over the years, the actor has steadily built a loyal audience across linguistic markets through projects like Major and now Dacoit, both of which found strong resonance beyond their primary language territories. As conversations around pan India filmmaking continue to dominate the industry, Sesh feels that the focus should shift from language labels to storytelling.

Speaking about the subject, Adivi Sesh said, “I find it interesting that we still call films ‘Hindi films’, ‘Telugu films’, ‘Tamil films’, and then separately use the term ‘Pan-India film.’ If a film can emotionally connect with audiences across the country, why should its identity be restricted by language in the first place? The moment we stop looking at stories through linguistic boundaries and start embracing them as Indian stories, that’s when Pan-India cinema will truly exist.”

He further added, “Language should be a medium of expression, not a limitation. Audiences today are far more open than ever before. They are watching great stories regardless of where they come from. I think the industry needs to catch up with the audience mindset. As creators, our responsibility is to tell authentic stories and make them accessible to everyone. The dream should be to create films that belong to the entire country, not just one language market.”

The actor’s comments come at a time when films are increasingly being released in multiple languages and finding audiences far beyond their regional origins. Having actively participated in this shift through projects that have travelled across markets, Sesh believes the future of Indian cinema lies in collaboration rather than categorization.

With Dacoit continuing to draw attention from audiences nationwide, Adivi Sesh remains one of the few actor writers championing a storytelling first approach, advocating for a cinematic ecosystem where content transcends language and geography.

Also Read: Adivi Sesh gears up for next Hindi film; action drama expected to go on floors in early 2027

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