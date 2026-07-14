Saiyami Kher recently visited the recording studio as playback singer Shreya Ghoshal recorded a special track for filmmaker Vikram Phadnis’ upcoming untitled film. The song has been written by Javed Akhtar, with music composed by Himesh Reshammiya, and is expected to be a significant addition to the film’s soundtrack.

Shreya Ghoshal records special song for Saiyami Kher’s untitled film directed by Vikram Phadnis

Sharing her thoughts on the session, Saiyami said, “I have been a big fan of Shreya and also consider her a friend. I feel every actor wants a Shreya Ghoshal song in their filmography, and it felt so special to hear her create her magic. Watching her bring the song to life was truly a memorable experience.”

Director Vikram Phadnis said bringing Shreya on board had always been part of the plan. He said, “When Javed saab wrote the lyrics and Himesh gave the tune, Shreya’s name came up unanimously. This song needed a soul, it had to reach people’s hearts, and we did not want to settle for anyone other than Shreya. We are glad we waited, and the magic she has brought to the track is something everyone will resonate with.”

The untitled film marks Vikram Phadnis’ Hindi directorial debut and is a romantic social drama. Saiyami Kher plays a fashion photographer, with Tahir Raj Bhasin, Vineet Kumar Singh, Maniesh Paul, and Suchitra Pillai in key roles. The song, written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Himesh Reshammiya, has been recorded in Shreya Ghoshal’s voice and will be picturised on Saiyami’s character. The makers are yet to announce the film’s title and release date.

Also Read: Shreya Ghoshal reflects on joining ‘Kalyani remix’: “The sincerity of its emotion struck me”

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