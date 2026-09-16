Parvathy Thiruvothu plays three different shades of cops across Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar, Daayra and Dhootha 2

National Award-winning actor Parvathy Thiruvothu is currently exploring the world of policing across three very different projects, languages and industries. From playing a constable in Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar to lending her voice to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cop character in Daayra and now portraying a DCP in Dhootha 2, the actor is bringing a distinct shade to each.

Parvathy Thiruvothu plays three different shades of cops across Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar, Daayra and Dhootha 2

In Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar, Parvathy plays Aleena Abraham, a police constable who joins the force after her husband’s death and finds herself caught in a complicated case involving custodial death. Vulnerable yet observant and quietly intelligent, Aleena is far removed from the conventional cop on screen. The Malayalam film has emerged as a super hit, with audiences loving the film and widely appreciating Parvathy’s restrained and layered performance.

In Daayra, Parvathy takes on a completely different challenge, lending her Malayalam voice to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s police officer. From capturing Kareena’s expressions and pauses to matching her decibels and intonations, the actor brings her performance to life without appearing on screen herself.

Meanwhile, Dhootha 2 sees Parvathy reprise her role as the authoritative DCP Kranthi Shenoy, marking yet another distinct interpretation of a police officer as she again shares screen space with Naga Chaitanya.

What makes this cop streak particularly intriguing is the contrast between all three roles a vulnerable constable, a cop brought to life through her voice, and a powerful DCP. Across Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu, Parvathy continues to prove that versatility lies not just in the characters she chooses, but in how differently she inhabits each one.

On the work front, Parvathy is currently shooting for Dhootha 2 and will also be seen in Hrithik Roshan’s production Strom on Amazon Prime Video, along with other unannounced projects in the pipeline.

Also Read: First look of Parvathy Thiruvothu as police officer Aleena Abraham in Pradhama Drishtya Kuttakkar unveiled

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