Parineeti Chopra recently returned to Mumbai after spending some time in Delhi and joined the city’s ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. The actress visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Monday, September 21, to seek Bappa’s blessings ahead of the release of her upcoming web series Shaque: Trust No One. The series marks Parineeti’s debut in the web series space and is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on September 24.

Parineeti Chopra seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of Shaque: Trust No One premiere

With the release of Shaque: Trust No One approaching, Parineeti has been busy with the promotional activities surrounding the series. Her visit to Lalbaugcha Raja came amid the festive celebrations in Mumbai, with several celebrities also making their way to the popular pandal to offer prayers.

For her visit, Parineeti opted for a vibrant pink ethnic ensemble that combined a traditional look with a simple festive appeal. She completed her outfit with long statement earrings. Photos and videos from her visit surfaced online, showing the actress smiling as she made her way into the pandal and sought blessings from Bappa.

Lalbaugcha Raja is among Mumbai’s most visited Ganpati pandals and attracts thousands of devotees during Ganeshotsav every year. The pandal also sees several Bollywood personalities visiting during the festival. On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan and Daayra star Prithviraj Sukumaran were also spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Meanwhile, Parineeti is preparing for an important release in her career with Shaque: Trust No One. The project marks her entry into the web series space. The series has been created by Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P Malhotra, while D’Silva has also directed the project.

Shaque: Trust No One is set to premiere on Netflix on September 24. With the release date nearing, Parineeti’s visit to Lalbaugcha Raja comes as she continues her promotional schedule for the series.

Also Read : Shaque trailer launch: Parineeti Chopra shares her views on the debate over motherhood impacting projects: “I can’t wait to retire at 50, 60 or 70 and then get pregnant, right?”

More Pages: Shaque Box Office Collection

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