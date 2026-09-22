Avika Gor is set to explore a new space with the upcoming Punjabi song ‘Zalima’, featuring popular Punjabi singer, composer and lyricist Kulwinder Billa. Shot at Punjab Filmcity, the song is scheduled to release on September 22 and brings the two artistes together in a new pairing, with Avika seen in a different avatar.

Avika Gor talks about her new Punjabi song ‘Zalima’: “It allowed me to explore a different space”

The song also sees Avika experimenting with her fashion choices. She features in a mix of Western and Indo-Western ensembles, with each look designed to complement the setting, music and overall mood of the track. The varied styling adds another dimension to her appearance in the song.

Talking about the experience, Avika Gor says, “‘Zalima’ was a very different and exciting experience for me. I have always enjoyed exploring new spaces as an actor, and getting to be a part of a Punjabi song opposite Kulwinder Billa was something I genuinely enjoyed. We shot at Punjab Filmcity and the entire experience had such a lovely energy. I also got to experiment with different looks, from Western to Indo-Western, which made the shoot even more fun.”

She further adds, “I think that variety is what makes the song exciting. Every ensemble had a different feel, and it was interesting to see how the looks came together with the setting, music and overall mood. It’s always exciting as an actor to step into something new and challenge yourself in a different format. I’m really looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction to ‘Zalima’.”

With ‘Zalima’, Avika takes on a Punjabi music project alongside Kulwinder Billa. The song combines the actor’s varied looks with the Punjab Filmcity setting, as she steps into a format different from her usual acting projects.

Also Read : Avika Gor on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after elimination: “Somewhere inside me, there’s still that girl who believes, I had so much more to give”

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