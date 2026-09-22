Divyenndu is currently seen in Waiting Hai, the latest MX Original streaming for free on Prime Video. The quirky scam dramedy follows Sugam Mishra, a railway constable who gets drawn into an investigation after noticing irregularities in the ticketing system. As the situation becomes increasingly complicated, Sugam finds himself navigating a world of bureaucracy and hierarchy while holding on to his straightforward sense of right and wrong.

Divyenndu discusses his character Sugam from Waiting Hai: “We don’t need to wear a cape to be a superhero”

For Divyenndu, Sugam’s simplicity and genuine intentions were among the key aspects that attracted him to the role. The actor believes the character’s willingness to challenge an unjust situation, despite the trouble it creates for him, forms the core of his journey.

Talking about what drew him to the character, Divyenndu shared, “I think what really drew me to Sugam was how pure-hearted he is and how genuine his intentions are. In today’s day and age, when we all have so much going on, you seldom come across someone like Sugam, who is so pure at heart, almost to the extent of being naive, and yet believes that he can change things. He gets himself into a lot of trouble along the way, but that is what makes his journey interesting. It shows that when an honest individual dares to stand up against something unjust, there will always be challenges, whether it is bureaucracy or hierarchy, but you can still find a way through them. That core of Sugam, of going against all odds, is what really attracted me to him.”

The actor also spoke about his approach to making Sugam relatable without losing the character’s inherent simplicity. For Divyenndu, the character does not necessarily have to be the smartest person in the room; it is his intentions and willingness to act on his beliefs that make him stand out.

On bringing Sugam’s simplicity and relatability to the character, Divyenndu added, “I always believe in grounding my characters so that, even if you cannot fully relate to them, there is some degree of humanity that draws you towards them. That’s especially important while playing Sugam. I wanted to hold on to this man's simplicity. Maybe he is not the brightest person in the room, but he has all the right intentions and the courage to follow that inner voice. That is the beauty of Sugam, and I think that is also why people are connecting with him. We don't need to wear a cape to be a superhero.”

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, Waiting Hai is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Ajay Rai under Jio Studios and Jar Pictures. The series also features Bhuvan Arora, Harshita Gaur, Kumud Mishra, Vijay Maurya, Srushti Tare and Sunita Rajwar in pivotal roles.

The story combines humour, suspense and chaos around the seemingly simple task of securing a confirmed railway ticket, which eventually sets off a larger chain of events. Waiting Hai is now streaming for free on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app.

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