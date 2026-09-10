Parineeti Chopra, Anup Soni, Soni Razdan, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Tanya Bami of Netflix, director Rensil D'Silva and producer Siddharth P Malhotra attended the trailer launch of Shaque: Trust No One in Mumbai. The launch started very late, inconveniencing the media. However, Parineeti made up for it with her ever-bubbly appearance and quotes. She revealed how the makers took care of her when she learned, while shooting for the show, that she was pregnant.

Shaque trailer launch: Parineeti Chopra shares her views on the debate over motherhood impacting projects: “I can’t wait to retire at 50, 60 or 70 and then get pregnant, right?”

As a follow-up, Parineeti was asked whether her approach to the show, which is about a mother searching for her child, would have been different had she known beforehand that she was expecting. The actress began by saying, “That’s a great question. To answer your question, maybe. I know there’s been a lot of debate in the industry about women being mothers and how that impacts projects. So, I do want to answer this question responsibly.”

Parineeti continued, “Women actors are ‘women humans’. I don’t know if that makes sense! But I can’t wait for myself to retire at 50, 60 or 70 and then get pregnant, right? So, it’s always going to happen when I am working. I believe the only solution is to have a discussion. There cannot be a thumb rule for this. Every case is different and every project is different. In my case, I was able to have that conversation with the makers and figure out a solution, so that the project didn’t get compromised.”

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She also said, “The opposite can happen. You can have that conversation and the film, the creatives, the timings, locations etc. don’t work out in favour of pregnancy or motherhood. And then, two working individuals can decide not to go ahead and do that project together. I don’t think we should have a single thumb rule overall for pregnancy and motherhood. There can be discussions and solutions, which are case-specific. That’s the only way forward, I think. Nobody should get too stressed about this.”

Parineeti Chopra then opined, “In my case, I was very lucky. The makers were very flexible and understanding. They worked with my schedules. A little bit to my credit, I also pushed myself and did the best I could in my circumstances. We used to have a conversation about everything – what we can do, what we can’t, what the hours are, what the travel is – everything. That’s how we could have a positive experience.”

Shaque: Trust No One releases on Netflix on September 24.

Also Read: Shaque: Trust No One Trailer: Parineeti Chopra starrer series unravels a mother’s 9-year search – Can she trust anyone?

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