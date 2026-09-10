Parineeti Chopra REVEALS she discovered her pregnancy while shooting Shaque: “They arranged for me to stay on set to avoid travelling on Shimla’s hilly roads; Raghav Chadha RUSHED to be on my side”

Parineeti Chopra, Anup Soni, Soni Razdan, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Tanya Bami of Netflix, director Rensil D'Silva and producer Siddharth P Malhotra attended the trailer launch of Shaque: Trust No One in Mumbai. The launch started very late, inconveniencing the media. However, Parineeti made up for it with her ever-bubbly appearance and quotes.

Parineeti Chopra REVEALS she discovered her pregnancy while shooting Shaque: “They arranged for me to stay on set to avoid travelling on Shimla’s hilly roads; Raghav Chadha RUSHED to be on my side”

Parineeti Chopra was asked about learning that she was pregnant with her son Neer while shooting for Shaque. She said, “Raghav (husband Raghav Chadha) and I always discuss that ‘Thank God, I was pregnant on this project with these makers and not any other film and any other makers’. This is because we didn’t know before. We found out once the shoot had already begun. And that pressure of professionalism comes into play. You don’t want your project impacted. So, as I said, it was Godsent that it was Sid, Rensil sir and Sapna (Sapna Malhotra, producer) who were the makers here. I had to have that conversation midway through the show. We were already in Shimla and Chail in very, very challenging locations. And I had to give them this news.”

Parineeti added, “I didn’t even finish my conversation and they said, ‘Humko toh pehle se hi pata tha’ (laughs). They assured me, ‘Just don’t worry about anything’. They really treated me like a baby, pun intended! They treated me with such gentle hands. I saw this team come alive creatively. They made changes in the action sequences, so that I was comfortable without destroying anything creatively.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

She further stated, “This is where you get lucky because not everybody will do this. We were shooting in these bungalows and crazy locations. These locations were really far away. They arranged for me to stay on set so that I don’t need to travel on those winding, mountainous roads every day, which was like an hour of travel, to and fro. They made arrangements for me to live on set, so that I can just come, shoot and get my rest. I felt blessed to have people like that. I saw Rensil sir make changes. Any other director would have said, ‘I am not going to do this’. But he helped me out so much that I never felt guilty for a single day. I felt cared for and nurtured that woman needs at that time.”

Parineeti raised laughs as she revealed, “Raghav, being Raghav, he ran to Shimla and came to be with me. My mom and mother-in-law and even my brothers also visited me. Everyone must have thought ‘Parineeti ki poori family aa jaati hai kya shooting pe?’! We also joked that it was Neer’s debut, along with my debut (on the web). Hence, it's going to be the most special show for me always.”

Shaque: Trust No One releases on Netflix on September 24.

Also Read: Shaque: Trust No One Trailer: Parineeti Chopra starrer series unravels a mother’s 9-year search – Can she trust anyone?

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.