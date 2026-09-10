Netflix has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming mystery thriller Shaque: Trust No One, promising a layered story built around a mother’s nine-year search for her missing child. Starring Parineeti Chopra in her series debut, the show explores trust, suspicion and the secrets that can exist within the closest of relationships. The series will premiere on September 24.

Shaque: Trust No One Trailer: Parineeti Chopra starrer series unravels a mother’s 9-year search – Can she trust anyone?

At the centre of the story is a mother who refuses to give up on finding her missing child. Driven by instinct and the belief that her child is still out there, her prolonged search gradually leads her towards a truth that appears to have been hidden in plain sight. As the mystery deepens, she is forced to question not only what she knows, but also whether she can trust the people closest to her.

Created by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra and directed by Rensil D'Silva, Shaque: Trust No One is produced by Sapna Malhotra and Siddharth P. Malhotra and backed by Alchemy Filmz. The series features an ensemble cast including Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Sumeet Vyas and Dhruv Chowdhary.

Parineeti Chopra, who essays the role of the mother at the heart of the story, said, “Shaque is unlike anything I’ve done before. At its heart is a mother’s instinct and her refusal to give up, but the story goes much deeper as her search begins to challenge everything she believes about the people around her. As a mother myself, I found the emotional core of this story deeply personal. There is an instinct that comes with motherhood- you would do absolutely anything for your child, and that instinct to protect them, find them and never stop fighting for them is something I connected with deeply. Making my series debut with such a layered story, alongside the fantastic team at Netflix, Siddharth, Rensil and the entire ensemble, has been a very special experience. I can’t wait for audiences to step into this world, piece the clues together and experience the twists for themselves.”

Jennifer Winget added, “What immediately drew me to Shaque was the ambiguity of its characters. Nothing is simply black or white, and everyone carries a history, a motive and a secret that gradually reveals another layer to the story. The mystery keeps you guessing, but it is the emotional relationships at the heart of it that make the suspense feel so personal. Working with Rensil, Siddharth and this incredible ensemble, and bringing this story to Netflix, was an exciting opportunity to explore a character and a world that constantly keeps you questioning what is real and whom you can trust. I think audiences are going to have a lot of fun trying to put the pieces together.”

Soni Razdan shared, “Shaque is a story where the mystery is deeply rooted in human relationships. What drew me to it was the way it explores trust, suspicion and the secrets people carry, while keeping motherhood and its emotional complexity at the heart of the story. It’s been exciting to be part of a world where nothing is quite what it seems.”

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Anup Soni stated, “I have been a part of multiple mysteries, but what makes Shaque compelling is that it goes beyond simply solving a mystery narrative and keeps you questioning the people, relationships and circumstances surrounding it. The story is layered, unpredictable and constantly challenges your assumptions.”

Tahir Raj Bhasin also went on to say, “It feels great to be back on Netflix with Shaque, where every character brings another layer to the mystery. What I enjoyed most was being part of a story that keeps shifting the audience’s perspective and makes you question what you think you know.”

Harleen Sethi mentioned, “What really drew me was the emotional depth beneath the mystery. It is a story about relationships, secrets and the way trust can change when circumstances push people to their limits. Being part of such an ensemble and a layered world was wonderful.”

“Returning to Netflix with Shaque after Chumbak has been particularly exciting, especially to be part of a story that brings together such a remarkable ensemble. Working alongside actors I deeply admire, and being part of a world so layered and unpredictable, made this a very special experience for me,” maintained Sumeet Vyas.

Dhruv Chowdhary also expressed, “Shaque draws you into a world where the truth is never as simple as it appears. What really stood out to me was how every character has a different perspective, making you constantly question what’s real, what’s hidden and who you can actually trust.”

With nine years spent searching for her child, Parineeti Chopra aka the protagonist’s journey now appears to threaten another certainty in her life — her trust in the people around her. As the trailer sets up multiple questions and shifting perspectives, Shaque: Trust No One promises to keep viewers guessing until the truth comes to light.

Shaque: Trust No One premieres September 24, only on Netflix.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra’s web series debut Shaque: Trust No One to stream from September 24 on Netflix

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