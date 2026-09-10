The actor is returning as Aviraaj Singh after winning attention for his royal avatar in the first season of the Netflix series.

Ishaan Khatter is putting in the work as he prepares to return as Aviraaj Singh in The Royals Season 2. The actor recently shared a series of intense black-and-white workout pictures on social media, offering a glimpse of his noticeably sculpted physique and the rigorous preparation underway for the next chapter of the Netflix series.

Ishaan Khatter shares intense workout glimpse ahead of The Royals Season 2: “Brick. By. Brick. Earned, not given.”

Alongside the pictures, Ishaan kept his message short and focused, writing, “Brick. By. Brick. Earned, not given.” The caption reflects the actor’s approach to his physical preparation as he gears up to step back into the world of The Royals.

Ishaan had previously undergone extensive training for the first season, where his preparation included weight training and horse riding. His latest workout images suggest that the actor is once again focusing on his physicality ahead of his return as Aviraaj. His portrayal of the royal character in the first season drew considerable attention, particularly for his charm, style and screen presence.

With Season 2 now on the horizon, Ishaan’s latest post has offered fans an early glimpse at the effort going into his transformation. While the actor has not revealed details about the character’s journey in the upcoming season, his latest physical preparation has already sparked curiosity around what audiences can expect from Aviraaj this time around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter)



Beyond The Royals, Ishaan Khatter has steadily built a diverse body of work across Indian and international projects. From Beyond the Clouds and A Suitable Boy to The Perfect Couple, the actor has taken on varied roles while also becoming a prominent presence in the fashion and global cultural space.

His associations with Cartier, GQ and BOSS have further expanded his visibility beyond the conventional Bollywood circuit. Alongside his acting projects, his fashion appearances and international collaborations have contributed to his growing global profile.

As Ishaan gets back into preparation mode for The Royals Season 2, his latest workout update makes one thing clear: the actor is approaching his return to Aviraaj with the same discipline that went into creating the character in the first place. For fans who connected with the royal persona in Season 1, the new season could bring another physical and stylistic evolution for the character.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor recreate THIS Dhadak moment in KALKI Fashion’s BTS video

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