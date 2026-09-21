Raghav Chadha shared a special message for his wife, actress Parineeti Chopra, ahead of her series debut with Shaque. Taking to social media, Raghav expressed his pride in Parineeti and reflected on the effort she put into the project.

Parineeti Chopra REACTS to Raghav Chadha’s special message ahead of Shaque release: “Big support and a protective husband”

Sharing a video, Raghav wrote, “So proud of you @parineetichopra.” He further acknowledged the time and effort Parineeti invested in Shaque, which came during a special phase in their lives. He wrote, “I know how much you gave to Shaque, especially through a time that was already very special for us. ”

Raghav also recalled visiting the shoot in Shimla and getting an opportunity to meet the team behind the series. He praised the team’s warmth and talent while mentioning that Parineeti appeared to have enjoyed working with them.

“Having spent some time at the shoot in Shimla, I also got to see the warmth and talent of the team behind it. An exceptionally talented bunch, and clearly one you had a lot of fun working with,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

Raghav went on to extend his best wishes to Parineeti and the entire team of Shaque. He added, “Wishing you and the entire Shaque team all the very best. I have a feeling this one is going to keep people guessing.”

The series is set to premiere on September 24. Sharing his anticipation for its release, Raghav concluded, “Can’t wait for everyone to watch it on 24th September.”

Parineeti responded to Raghav’s post in the comments section, thanking him for his message and acknowledging his support during the making of the series. She wrote, “This is the sweetest! Thankss Ragaii. People need to know what a big support and protective husband you were during this time”

Shaque marks Parineeti Chopra’s series debut and is scheduled to premiere on September 24.

Also Read : Shaque trailer launch: Parineeti Chopra shares her views on the debate over motherhood impacting projects: “I can’t wait to retire at 50, 60 or 70 and then get pregnant, right?”

More Pages: Shaque Box Office Collection

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