Drishyam: The Conclusion is set to reach international audiences as Panorama Studios and Zee Studios have joined hands for the film’s overseas theatrical distribution. Starring Ajay Devgn and directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on October 2, 2026.

Panorama Studios and Zee Studios take Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam: The Conclusion to global audiences

The Drishyam franchise has become associated with several memorable references, including October 2, pav bhaji and the Satsang visit. As the franchise moves towards its concluding chapter, Panorama Studios and Zee Studios will take Drishyam: The Conclusion to audiences across international markets.

The film introduces a new chapter in the franchise with a fresh narrative and an all-new screenplay. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully protected life once again faces uncertainty. Jaideep Ahlawat joins the franchise as Rajveer Singh Tomar, an officer determined to investigate a case that appears difficult to solve. Prakash Raj also joins the cast, while Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor reprise their roles, returning to a story where the past continues to have an impact.

The partnership between Panorama Studios and Zee Studios brings together their respective experience in film franchises and international distribution. With Indian films continuing to reach audiences in overseas markets, the collaboration aims to expand the theatrical presence of Drishyam: The Conclusion beyond India.

Kumar Mangat, Producer, said, "Drishyam has always been a story about the extraordinary lengths an ordinary family can go to when pushed to the edge. Over the years, Vijay Salgaonkar has become a character audience have connected with deeply, and bringing his story to its conclusion is both an exciting and emotional moment for us. The franchise has travelled across languages and borders because its core is deeply human. We are thrilled that audiences overseas will also get to experience this final chapter in theatres and see how Vijay’s story ultimately unfolds."

Abhishek Pathak, Director and Producer of the film, further shared, "With Drishyam: The Conclusion, our responsibility was to take a story that audiences already feel deeply invested in and give it an ending that feels worthy of that journey. Vijay Salgaonkar’s world has always been driven by tension, emotion and the instinct to protect family, and the new chapter takes those elements into unexplored territory. The theatrical experience is an important part of this film, and we are excited for audiences across the world to return to this universe and discover what lies ahead."

A Zee Studios spokesperson said, “At Zee Studios, storytelling is at the heart of what we do, and our association with Drishyam: The Conclusion reflects our belief in stories that have the ability to create a lasting cultural connection. The franchise has demonstrated the power of a deeply rooted Indian narrative to transcend markets, and we are proud to take its concluding chapter to audiences across the world. As the franchise reaches its much-anticipated conclusion, we are delighted to bring this iconic story to audiences worldwide, leveraging our international distribution capabilities to extend its theatrical reach and create meaningful opportunities for Indian content across global markets."

Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is scheduled to release theatrically on October 2, 2026, with Panorama Studios and Zee Studios handling its overseas theatrical distribution.

Also Read : Drishyam: The Conclusion first song ‘Vingansa’ sets a dark, revenge-fuelled tone ahead of the film’s release

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