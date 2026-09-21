Anubhav Sinha reveals how he convinced Waheeda Rehman to join his upcoming film; says, “I promised to feed her the best food in Lucknow”

Anubhav Sinha and Sudhir Mishra are bringing together an ensemble cast for their upcoming project, which explores a lesser-known 21-day chapter from Mahatma Gandhi’s life. National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee will portray Gandhi, while veteran actress Waheeda Rehman has also joined the cast in an important role.

Anubhav Sinha reveals how he convinced Waheeda Rehman to join his upcoming film; says, “I promised to feed her the best food in Lucknow”

Waheeda Rehman’s addition marks her return to acting in a film that explores a personal chapter against the backdrop of India’s independence history. Anubhav Sinha revealed that Sudhir Mishra was keen to have the veteran actress on board.

“Waheedaji was rather unsure of coming back to acting in another movie. But Sudhir was very keen on having her as part of the cast,” says Anubhav Sinha.

According to Sinha, Mishra had several conversations with Waheeda Rehman to reassure her about the role. Sinha, meanwhile, tried a more personal approach to convince her. “I promised to feed her the best food in Lucknow,” he says.

Waheeda Rehman had visited Lucknow several years ago and was not very familiar with the city. She eventually agreed to join the project and is currently shooting in Lucknow. While some reports have suggested that she will portray Putlibai, Gandhi’s mother, the makers have clarified that she is playing another important character in the film.

The project also stars Saurabh Shukla in a key role. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, the film is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Narendra Hirawat under the Benaras Mediaworks banner and presented by NH Studioz.

Waheeda Rehman, who has received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the National Film Award for Best Actress for Reshma Aur Shera (1971), has been associated with films including Guide, Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Teesri Kasam and Khamoshi.

The upcoming film seeks to explore a relatively lesser-known period in India’s independence history through a more personal lens. With Manoj Bajpayee, Waheeda Rehman and Saurabh Shukla among its cast, the project brings together performers from different generations for Sudhir Mishra’s historical drama.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee to play Mahatma Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra directorial backed by Anubhav Sinha

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