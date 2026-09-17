The makers of Drishyam: The Conclusion have released the first song from the soundtrack, titled ‘Vingansa’, offering a musical preview of the tension and retribution at the core of Vijay Salgaonkar’s story. Arriving after a gripping trailer that reintroduced Ajay Devgn as Vijay and brought in Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, the song underscores the mounting pressure around Vijay’s long-guarded secret.

Drishyam: The Conclusion first song ‘Vingansa’ sets a dark, revenge-fuelled tone ahead of the film’s release

The title ‘Vingansa’ draws from the Portuguese word vingança, meaning revenge, and the composition leans into that emotion with a dark, brooding soundscape. The track is built around themes of anger and confrontation, suggesting a world where old wounds remain raw and vengeance now runs parallel to the pursuit of truth.

Composer Ravi Basrur said, "With 'Vingansa', I wanted the music to feel like the pressure was slowly building. There is a lot happening beneath the surface in Vijay's world, and the music needed to carry that without becoming too loud or obvious. Siddharth's voice has that rawness and intensity which worked beautifully for the song. Aamil's words also gave me a strong emotional space to build the composition around."

Lyricist Aamil Keeyan Khan said, “This composition by Ravi Basrur ji was so catchy and yet so peculiar that it demanded an equally peculiar word. 'Vingansa' is a Goan word that comes from the Portuguese word for ‘revenge’ or ‘vengeance’. Revenge in this story is not simply about anger; it comes from everything these characters have done and carried with them for years. I wanted the lyrics to have that weight. The song had to feel like it belonged to the world of Drishyam, where every action has an equally terrifying reaction.”

Singer Siddharth Basrur said, "When I heard the composition, I immediately felt that this song needed a certain rawness. It couldn't sound too perfect or too controlled. There is a lot of aggression and emotion underneath 'Vingansa', and I tried to keep that feeling alive in the vocals. Ravi's music already had so much intensity that my job was really to get inside that emotion and let the voice carry it."

With 'Vingansa', the franchise gives audiences its first musical window into the concluding chapter, where every secret carries a cost and every decision could tip the balance. The film is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on October 2, 2026.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is presented by Star Studio18 and directed by Abhishek Pathak. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, with Sanjeev Joshi as co-producer, the ensemble features Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant. The song is available now across streaming platforms via Sony Music India.

Also Read: “We were thinking like Salgaonkar while writing”: Director Abhishek Pathak on crafting Drishyam The Conclusion’s unpredictable twists

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