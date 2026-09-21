Sharvari marked the music launch of her upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya with a special evening at Mumbai’s Royal Opera House. The actor shared glimpses from the event on Instagram and reflected on the significance of the historic venue, which has been associated with generations of audiences experiencing stories, songs and films.

Sharvari on starting Yeh Prem Mol Liya promotions at Royal Opera House: “What a beautiful place to begin…”

Talking about the venue and the beginning of the film’s promotions, Sharvari wrote, “Royal Opera House, where generations came together with their families to watch stories, songs and films come alive. What a beautiful place to begin promotions for a Sooraj Barjatya film - Yeh Prem Mol Liya!”

The music launch holds added significance for Sharvari as Yeh Prem Mol Liya marks her first collaboration with filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The film explores themes of family, emotions and music, making the Royal Opera House a fitting setting for the launch of its music.

Sharing her thoughts about the occasion, Sharvari described the evening as a moment she would “hold close to her heart.” The actor’s Instagram post offered a glimpse into the celebrations as the team officially began the promotional journey of the film.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on November 27, 2026.

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