Pankaj Tripathi praises Ritesh Sidhwani for not pressuring cast to share Mirzapur: The Movie box office numbers: “That mindset was really impressive and says a lot about him as a producer”

Pankaj Tripathi has spoken about the way the success of Mirzapur: The Movie has been handled by its makers, particularly producer Ritesh Sidhwani. The actor appreciated Sidhwani for not putting pressure on the cast to regularly share box office figures on social media following the film’s theatrical release.

Pankaj Tripathi praises Ritesh Sidhwani for not pressuring cast to share Mirzapur: The Movie box office numbers: “That mindset was really impressive and says a lot about him as a producer”

Mirzapur: The Movie, based on the popular web series, opened in theatres to a strong response. The film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide during its opening weekend and has continued to add to its global collections. Despite the box office milestones, the makers did not make collection updates a constant part of the cast’s social media activity.

Speaking about Sidhwani’s approach after the film’s release, Pankaj Tripathi said, “Once the film was released in theatres and the daily numbers started coming in, Ritesh’s approach was remarkable. Even as we crossed milestones, there was zero pressure from his end to project or showcase numbers across social media.”

Box office figures have increasingly become a part of film promotions, with actors and production houses often sharing daily or milestone collections online. According to Tripathi, Sidhwani chose a different approach with Mirzapur: The Movie, allowing the audience response and word of mouth to play a larger role in the film’s theatrical journey.

Elaborating on the decision, Pankaj added, “It was entirely his decision to let the film’s success spread organically through word of mouth instead of attempting to constantly project numbers. That mindset was really impressive and says a lot about him as a producer.”

The film continued its theatrical run after its opening, recording steady collections during the weekdays. It has reportedly crossed Rs 195 crore net in India and has also continued its run in overseas markets.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee and Rasika Dugal, among others.

Also Read : BREAKING: Government of India reconstitutes CBFC; Suniel Shetty, Preity Zinta, Priyadarshan, Pankaj Tripathi among 18 members

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