The trailer of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha has been launched ahead of the film’s simultaneous release in cinemas across India in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi on September 25, 2026. Starring Dev Sharma as Shri Ram, Anjali Arora as Mata Sita and Rajniesh Duggall as Ravan, alongside Sheel Verma as Lakshman and Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman, the film brings the journey of Lord Ram to the big screen.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha trailer launched: Dev Sharma and Anjali Arora star as Lord Ram and Goddess Sita; watch

The trailer moves through some of the defining moments and emotions of the Ramayan, from the bond between Shri Ram and Mata Sita and the journey of vanvas to Sita Haran, Hanuman ji’s Bhakti and the eventual confrontation between dharm and adharm. The trailer frames this central conflict through the thought, “Adharm Ke Saamne Dharm Ka Naam, Shri Ram,” placing Dharma and Maryada at the heart of the film’s telling.

At the heart of the film is what the makers describe as its Katha Bhav, the emotional and devotional quality with which the Ramayan has been heard, watched and experienced within families over generations. The film’s larger thought has similarly viewed Shri Ram through Maryada, Mata Sita through Sankalp, Hanuman ji through Bhakti and Lakshman through Kartavya. While recent big-screen interpretations have often been defined by scale and spectacle, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha takes a more intimate route, drawing its strength from the katha, its music and its emotional core.

Director Abhishek Singh said, “Every filmmaker will have a different way of approaching the Ramayan. For us, the first question was what feeling we wanted the audience to carry with them. We kept returning to the Katha Bhav, the Prem between Shri Ram and Mata Sita, Hanuman ji’s Bhakti, Lakshman’s Kartavya and the Maryada with which Shri Ram faces every circumstance. That bhav had to remain at the centre of our telling.”

For producers Prakash Mahobiya and Sanjay Bundela, the decision to make the film also came from a deeply personal connection with the katha. They said, “The Ramayan has travelled from one generation to another in so many ways, through kathas, bhajans, families sitting together and through the screen. What stays with us is not only the events, but the bhav with which we receive them. We were not setting out to make the biggest or most expensive interpretation. We wanted to make the film with shraddha and create an experience that families across generations could watch together.”

Dev Sharma, who plays Lord Ram, said, “For me, Shri Ram’s strength lies not only in what he can do, but in the restraint, compassion, duty and Maryada with which he makes every choice. That became the starting point for me. There is a different responsibility when you portray someone who is not merely a character for people, but someone they revere. Even saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ creates an aura around you that, in itself, reminds you to stay on the right path.”

Anjali Arora, who makes her feature-film debut as Mata Sita, said, “What stayed closest to my heart about Mata Sita was her unwavering resolve. There is immense grace and gentleness within her, but behind that gentleness lies an extraordinary inner strength. Even through the most difficult circumstances and periods of separation, she never let go of her dignity, her faith or her values. For me, the most important part of portraying her was to bring that inner strength and dignity into my performance with complete sensitivity.”

Rajniesh Duggall, who plays Ravan, said, “Ravan possessed immense knowledge, power and stature, but ultimately his aham became greater than his wisdom. Raavan had ten heads, but it was the one called ‘I’ that destroyed him. We all have a Ravan within us. We just need to make sure we don’t feed him. That, for me, is also what makes the conflict between Dharma and Adharma so deeply relevant even today.”

Among the notable voices associated with the film’s music are Kailash Kher, Javed Ali, Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Anurag Sharma and Sunil Soni across its Hindi and Chhattisgarhi songs, with Shaan also lending his voice to an upcoming song.

The film’s connection with Chhattisgarh extends beyond language. Parts of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha were filmed at real locations across the state, allowing the natural terrain to become part of the world of the katha.

Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is directed by Abhishek Singh, produced by Prakash Mahobiya and Sanjay Bundela, co-produced by Honey Kuldeep Agarwal and Monika Sen, and presented by Ajay Kanojia of AJ Film Entertainment World. The film is a Mahobiya Films Production. Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha releases simultaneously in cinemas across India in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi on September 25, 2026.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Anjali Arora on Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini unveiling new poster of Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, “Moments like these give me even more strength and gratitude”

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