Arunabh Kumar expresses gratitude to Ranvir Shorey for TVF’s Sapne vs Everyone, says, “Wished to work with him since Khosla Ka Ghosla”

TVF founder Arunabh Kumar has expressed gratitude to actor Ranvir Shorey following their collaboration on Sapne vs Everyone. Taking to his Instagram story, Kumar shared that he had wanted to work with Shorey ever since watching Khosla Ka Ghosla. Released in 2006, the film featured Shorey in a supporting role and marked one of his early performances in Hindi cinema.

Arunabh Kumar expresses gratitude to Ranvir Shorey for TVF’s Sapne vs Everyone, says, “Wished to work with him since Khosla Ka Ghosla”

In Sapne vs Everyone, Shorey worked with TVF for the first time. The series centres on themes of ambition, personal goals and the challenges faced by individuals pursuing different career paths.

Kumar also acknowledged TVF president Shreyansh Pandey and director Ashish R Shukla for their role in bringing Shorey into the project. In his Instagram story, Kumar wrote, “Wished to work with him since ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ & here @ranvirshorey is thanks to @shreyansh.pandey @ashishrshukla”

TVF began as a YouTube channel and has since expanded into the OTT space. The company’s catalogue includes shows such as Permanent Roommates, Pitchers, Tripling, Aspirants, Panchayat, Kota Factory, and Gullak, and it is now extending into films with Vvan and College Fest.

TVF has also announced new seasons of Aspirants, Panchayat, Gram Chikitsalay, Sapne vs Everyone, and Sandeep Bhaiya.

Over the past decade, TVF has expanded its presence in the digital entertainment space with a slate of web series and films. Its productions have often focused on everyday experiences, including student life, workplace challenges and small-town aspirations.

Also Read : TVF founder Arunabh Kumar hosts success party for the team of Sapne Vs Everyone

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