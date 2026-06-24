Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been enjoying every moment of parenthood since welcoming their son, Vihaan, last year. The newest member of the family has brought immense happiness to the Kaushals, and Vicky’s father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal, recently shared how his grandson has transformed his life.

Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal gets emotional about grandson Vihaan: “He has changed my life

In an interview with India Today, Sham revealed that little Vihaan bears a striking resemblance to Vicky. Speaking fondly about his grandson, he said, “He has changed my life. Whenever I am busy with work and can’t hug him physically, I do a couple of video calls with him and talk to him. He is so nice. I thank God as much as I can.”

Sham also took a trip down memory lane and recalled Vicky’s childhood. Contrary to what many might expect from a future star, the proud father said Vicky was a calm and well-behaved child. “Vicky was not naughty. He was a very sorted child. He was nice,” he shared.

The action director further expressed gratitude for the family he has today, crediting his children and daughter-in-law Katrina Kaif for bringing joy into his life. “There are so many parents in the world who are blessed by their children. I am one of them. I had never imagined all this. I have got two wonderful kids, and my daughter-in-law is so nice. I thank God,” Sham said.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, in 2021 after dating for several years. The couple embraced parenthood on November 7, 2025, and announced the arrival of their son through a joint social media post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky.”

Two months later, the couple introduced their son’s name to the world — Vihaan Kaushal. The star couple has largely maintained privacy around their child. Earlier this year, they were spotted at the Mumbai airport, where Katrina politely requested photographers not to click pictures as she was carrying the baby. Reports suggested that the couple introduced Vihaan to the paparazzi but requested them not to photograph him.

On the work front, Vicky is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film marks his reunion with the actors after Sanju and Raazi. He also has Maddock Films’ Mahavatar Parshuram in the pipeline.

Also Read : Father’s Day special: Hottest new dads in B-town – Bollywood’s leading men embracing fatherhood

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