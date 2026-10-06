Palak Muchhal lends her voice to female version of The Vvaan song ‘Chhathi Maiya’; track out!

Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah starrer The Vvaan has added a new version of its song 'Chhathi Maiya,' with singer Palak Muchhal lending her vocals to the female rendition. The song, which draws from the cultural and spiritual significance of Chhath, has been released under the Zee Music label.

Palak Muchhal lends her voice to female version of The Vvaan song ‘Chhathi Maiya’; track out!

The new version brings a female vocal perspective to the track, with Palak Muchhal’s rendition focusing on the devotional elements associated with Chhathi Maiya. The song is featured in the film’s folklore-inspired world, which draws from Indian traditions and mythology.

Palak Muchhal’s female rendition of ‘Chhathi Maiya’

The original 'Chhathi Maiya' song has been positioned around the celebration of Chhath and its significance, particularly in Bihar and among communities that observe the festival. Palak Muchhal’s version offers another interpretation of the track through her vocals, while retaining its devotional character.

The Vvaan has been running in theatres alongside the release of the new song. The film combines folklore and fantasy with elements of adventure, mystery and humour. Its story is also being expanded through The Legend of Vvaan comic book, which explores the larger folklore surrounding the film's universe.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production, The Vvaan stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah in the lead roles.

The film is written by Arunabh Kumar and directed by Deepak Mishra, with Manu Anand serving as DOP and Visual Director. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia and The Vvaan Cast bring ghost stories to Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5

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